Rivers Gov’ship Tussle: ADP Warns Against Inducing Witnesses
The Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Rivers State has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against further arm-twisting, financially inducing, harassing and intimidating its witnesses for the Governorship Election Tribunal. ADP, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by the head of its media team, Mr. Kendrick Christian, said the action of PDP and their agents was unbecoming of a responsible political party.
It warned that if the reports continued to come in that they would have no other alternative than to report the matter openly to the Tribunal.
The statement urged them to desist from such action as only the truth would help the Tribunal to uphold justice, which would serve the best interest of the people of the state.
It further stated that it was appalling for counsels of INEC, Gov. Wike and the PDP to oppose producing the original press statements of INEC, which had been in the public domain, since it would help unravel the truth.
The party wondered why the Tribunal did not direct substituted service in their sitting on Friday and urged it to expedite action to see that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was served as soon as possible as it has no time since it would conclude its case on Wednesday July 17.
Recall that Dolapo Tella Attoni, the counsel to ADP governorship candidate in the state, Victor Fingesi, had last Friday informed the Tribunal that the bailiff was finding it difficult to serve the subpoena on the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on the reason that he was not available.
He urged the Tribunal to order for substituted Service to the witness either through the INEC’s Counsel, Dr. Garba Tetengi, SAN, newspaper publication in any of the national dailies or by pasting it on the gate of INEC in Abuja.
