Sanwo-Olu Submits List Of Commissioners, SA’s For Screening
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, yesterday said he has sent the list of cabinet members of his government to the state House of Assembly for screening and ratification.
LEADERSHIP gathered that the list contains a mixture of politicians and technocrats.
Some of those included in the list were from the past administration of former governor of the state, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.
The governor in a statement by his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said he carefully picked the nominees based on their cognate experience in their respective professions.
The list contained twenty five names, who are to assume duty as Commissioners and Special Advisers upon ratification by the legislature.
According to Akosile, the list comprised names of technocrats and politicians, who understands the challenges of the state, noting that the painstaking and laborious selection process was aimed at constituting the best team that will serve Lagos in line with the agenda of his administration’s vision of delivering a city-state that will rank among the top most liveable cities in the world.
The statement said: “We took our time to pick the best hands for the tough job Lagosians have elected us to do. The nominees for the twenty five Commissioner and Special Adviser positions include women and men who have made their mark and are at the zenith of their professional callings.’’
Governor Sanwo-Olu’s media aide stated further that the current list is first batch, saying that consultation was going on with regard to the complete number of the cabinet members.
He further disclosed that the new cabinet would be unique, because of its diversity, quoting Governor Sanwo-Olu as saying that Lagos would continue to take the lead in innovation, gender-balance and youth inclusion in the administration of the state.
“We have blend of youths who are under 40 among nominees for Commissioners and Special Advisers. Women too are well represented in the list. We believe Lagos deserves the best and we cannot give the people anything less than that,” the statement said.
There are about 17 men and eight women that will be sworn in as members of the State Executive Council.
Also in keeping with his promise of millennia’s inclusion, Governor Sanwo-Olu included youths who are in their early and mid-thirties in the list of nominees.
The state house of assembly is expected to carry out a screening of the nominees to set the machinery of governance in full swing.
The list contains the names of the Editor of Nation Newspapers Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, All Progressives Congress (APC) General Secretary Dr. Wale Ahmed and former Secretary to Lagos State Government Mr. Tunji Bello, former Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Gbolahan Lawal.
Others are Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Dr. Idris Salako, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Mrs. Bolaji Dada, Mr. Lere Odusote, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, Ms. Adekemi Ajayi, Mr. Femi George, Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), Mr. Hakeem Fahm, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, Mr. Segun Dawodu, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Mr. Sam Egube, Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Mr. Tunbosun Alake, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo.
