NEWS
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged threat to lives.
The defendants: namely: Olajide Olalekan, 23, Biodun Adewale, 21, Basiru Abibu, 20, Awe Taiwo, 21 and Ayoade Hammed, 19 however pleaded not guilty to the three counts of conspiracy, breach of public peace and threat to lives preferred against them.
The police prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 10, 2019, around 09:30 am at Ita-Osa, Ondo road, Ile-Ife.
According to him, the defendants conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit: threatening of life with violence and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.
He told the court that the defendant threatened the lives of one Rotimi Obasanmi and Fatai Adebayo.
According to him, the defendants were unlawfully members of secret society called Eiye Confraternity and by their actions disturbed the peaceful atmosphere of Ile-Ife.
The prosecutor stated further that the offence contravened sections 62(A), 63(B), 86, 249(d) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.
The defence Counsel, Mr Sunday Olagbaju, pleaded for the bail of the defendants in most liberal term, promised that his clients would not jump bail but stand their case.
Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi did not grant the bail of the defendants, but ordered for their remand in Ile-Ife prison custody as he adjourned the case until July 22.
MOST READ
Jos Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14
Death toll as a result of the building collapse at Butcher lane, Dilimi in Jos North local government area of...
NCC Seeks Collaboration With Lawyers To End Copyright
In a bid to end the menace of copyright and piracy in the country, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has...
PMB Blames State Govts For Growing Number Of Almajiris
President Muhammadu Buhari has said attributed the growing number of almajiris to the failure of state government to provide basic...
Nasarawa To Make Birth Certificate Compulsory For School Enrolment
In a bid to regularise population data for proper planning, the Nasarawa State government is considering making birth certificate compulsory...
Zulum Gives 10,000 Bags Of Grains To Refugees In Niger
Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday made available 10,000 bags of assorted grains to the indigenes taking refuge...
DPR Seals 4 Fuel Stations In Gombe
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Gombe State, has sealed four filling stations for contravening the laid down rules and...
Ex-NASS Members Cry Out Over Non-payment Of Entitlements
Former members of the House of Representatives in the Third Republic have called on the federal government to work towards...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS9 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3