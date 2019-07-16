Connect with us
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun

Published

9 hours ago

on

Prison-bars-and-handcuffs

Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged threat to lives.

The defendants: namely: Olajide Olalekan, 23, Biodun Adewale, 21, Basiru Abibu, 20, Awe Taiwo, 21 and Ayoade Hammed, 19 however pleaded not guilty to the three counts of conspiracy, breach of public peace and threat to lives preferred against them.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 10, 2019, around 09:30 am at Ita-Osa, Ondo road, Ile-Ife.

According to him, the defendants conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit: threatening of life with violence and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.

He told the court that the defendant threatened the lives of one Rotimi Obasanmi and Fatai Adebayo.

According to him, the defendants were unlawfully members of secret society called Eiye Confraternity and by their actions disturbed the peaceful atmosphere of Ile-Ife.

The prosecutor stated further that the offence contravened sections 62(A), 63(B), 86, 249(d) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defence Counsel, Mr Sunday Olagbaju, pleaded for the bail of the defendants in most liberal term, promised that his clients would not jump bail but stand their case.

Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi did not grant the bail of the defendants, but ordered for their remand in Ile-Ife prison custody as he adjourned the case until July 22.

 

