POLITICS
Nasarawa Assembly Inaugurates Committee On LG Finances
The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has set up a six-man committee to investigate the finances of Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs because of non-payment of staff June salary and unnecessary deductions of council funds.
The Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, made this known while constituting the committee, after Mr Danladi Jatau (PDP-Kokona West), raised the issue under Matters of Public Interest at plenary on Tuesday in Lafia.
He said it was disheartening that up till now, June salary of local government workers had not been paid.
“What is happening in the local government is sad and unfortunate; why is it that 16 days after, June salary of the local government staff has not been paid?
“We cannot fold our hands to see our brothers and sisters, who are working at the local government level suffering.
“I appreciate the Minority Leader, Hon. Danladi Jatau, for raising the matter; and other members, for contributing positively to it.
“It is on this note that I will set up six-man committee to include Alhaji Mohammed Alkali of Lafia North Constituency as the Chairman, and Mr Ego Maikeffi, the Clerk of the House, to serve as Secretary of the committee.
“Danladi Jatau (PDP-Kokona West); Ibrahim Muluku (APC-Nassarawa Eggon East); John Osewu (PDP-Doma South) as members.”
Other members of the committee include Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East) and Abdulaziz Danladi (Keffi-East).
Abdullahi directed the committee to submit their report on July 22.
He noted that the House would continue to ensure that the right things were done in the best interest of the state, and for the overall development of the country.
