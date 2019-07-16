NCC, Stakeholders Partner To Safeguard Consumers’ Data

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is collaborating with other agencies and relevant stakeholders on cyber security to safeguard consumers’ data.

The executive vice chairman of the commission, Prof Umar Danbatta made this known at the 107th edition of consumers outreach programme with the theme ‘Mitigating effects of cybercrime: The role of the consumer’ organised by the commission in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The NCC boss, who was represented by a deputy director in the consumers affairs department, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, said the telecom industry’s regulatory agency had been stepping up efforts in recent times to secure Nigeria’s cyberspace.

“NCC has been making several efforts in collaboration with other agencies and relevant stakeholders to secure our cyberspace”, he said. Part of the efforts, according to him, is increasing the enlightenment programme to curb cybercrimes.

He said the NCC valued all telecom consumers and would go extra miles to protect their data, even as he tasked them to educate themselves about cybercrime, emphasising that only through education would they get necessary tips to protect themselves while online.

“The theme has been chosen for all the COP editions for the year in order to underscore the important role telecom consumers must play to be protected when using the Internet. He also affirmed that while cybercrime is a global trend, which is getting sophisticated by the day, consumers, who are the end-users of telecoms services, especially the internet, must be armed with useful tips to be protected against prowling cyber criminals.

“Therefore, the theme of the event has been carefully chosen to sensitise telecom consumers to the rising waves of cybercrime in its various forms, the danger it poses and roles telecom consumers are expected to play,” he added.

Danbatta said the commission was in the process of establishing an internet industry code of practice whose object is to come up with robust framework to sanitise the cyber space for telecom consumers.

In her speech, the director of consumer affairs, Mrs Felicia Onwuegbuchulam said criminals were stepping up their games and the commission needed to be ahead of them.

She restated the commission’s commitment to check the menace of cybercrime activities in the country.

“It is a common knowledge that smartphone and other smart devices used by telecom consumers are a storehouse of data carrying sensitive information about their owners, their families, businesses, associates and daily interactions as well as financial transactions’ details. Admittedly, the internet touches almost all aspects of our lives as telecom consumers,” she said.

She averred that continuous consumer education and awareness remain one of the most effective ways to protect telecom consumers.

Onwuegbuchulam noted that “one of the most effective ways to protect consumers from the effects of cybercrime in modern times where every activity and transaction is becoming digitised, is to continually educate consumers and make them aware of the various antics of cyber criminals who are devising new ways daily to cause harm to their victims.”