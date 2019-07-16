NEWS
Oyetola Blasts Adeleke’s Comment On Supreme Court Judgment
Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has accused the Adeleke family of displaying unbridled ignorance over his victory at the Supreme Court.
The governor said he did not only win the election at the polls but floored his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opponent Ademola Adeleke at the courts.
According to him, it must be out of ignorance for his defeated opponent’s brother Dr. Deji Adeleke, to have claimed that they won the election.
The governor who spoke when he received a delegation of Social Democratic Party (SDP) leaders who came to congratulate him on his victory at the Supreme Court, Governor Oyetola said: “I was surprised to hear Dr. Deji Adeleke saying that his brother won the governorship election. I know he must have spoken out of ignorance. The law is clear and there is no magic to it.
“It is clear that when the margin between the two leading contestants is less than the number of votes not counted, there must be a rerun. It is as simple as that.
“This was not the first time the law would apply. It was applied in several other states and I wonder why its application in our state will be an exception.
“Again, it must be either out of ignorance or mischief for anybody to still be lamenting over the judgment of the highest court of the land.’’
The leader of the SDP team, Dr Yemi Farounbi, congratulated Oyetola and APC family, adding that the victory at the apex court was a testimony to the fact that the governor won the poll.
MOST READ
PMB Blames State Govts For Growing Number Of Almajiris
President Muhammadu Buhari has said attributed the growing number of almajiris to the failure of state government to provide basic...
Nasarawa To Make Birth Certificate Compulsory For School Enrolment
In a bid to regularise population data for proper planning, the Nasarawa State government is considering making birth certificate compulsory...
Zulum Gives 10,000 Bags Of Grains To Refugees In Niger
Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday made available 10,000 bags of assorted grains to the indigenes taking refuge...
DPR Seals 4 Fuel Stations In Gombe
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Gombe State, has sealed four filling stations for contravening the laid down rules and...
Ex-NASS Members Cry Out Over Non-payment Of Entitlements
Former members of the House of Representatives in the Third Republic have called on the federal government to work towards...
PDP Condoles With Makarfi Over Father’s Death
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condoled with the former chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party and...
FRSC Sensitises 10,000 Tricycle Riders
To stem the tide of insecurity, perpetrated by KEKE NAPEP operators, Adamawa State Command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS9 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3