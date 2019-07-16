WORLD
PM May Keeps Talking To Businesses As Brexit Nears
British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on Tuesday told her top ministers to keep engaging with businesses over Brexit, and that firms expect her successor to keep up infrastructure investment and continue developing an industrial strategy.
“The PM noted the resilience of the economy in spite the uncertainty of recent years and the importance for the government to keep engaging intensely with business as we approach and after we leave the EU,” May’s spokeswoman said.
The comments came as May reported the findings of her meetings with different business groups in recent months, and just over a week before she hands over power to a new prime minister.
“She said there had been a common theme of messaging from businesses which included further investment in infrastructure outside London and the South East, and further support for the industrial strategy,” May’s spokeswoman said.
“Businesses expect these proposals to be reflected in future policy initiatives.”
Later on Tuesday, May is due to meet business leaders from the industrial, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors – one of five consultation groups she set up in November 2018 to try to improve relations with business over Brexit.
MOST READ
Physically Challenged Persons Get Skill Acquisition, Computer Braille Centre In Edo
Chairman of Oredo local government area, Mr. Jelkins Osunde, on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a...
Pathologist Highlights Importance Of Vitamin D
Dr Christina Dasat, a Chemical Pathologist based in Jos on Tuesday advised Nigerians to consider including foods that contain Vitamin...
Nasarawa Assembly Inaugurates Committee On LG Finances
The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has set up a six-man committee to investigate the finances of Ministry of Local...
Edo Set To Clear 1,000 Hectares For Women Cassava Growers
The Edo State Government has set aside 1000 hectares for cassava cultivation in the state, as part of its agriprenuer...
Ekiti Victims Of Windstorm Gets N18M Relief Materials
The Ekiti State Government has distributed relief materials worth N18 million and cash gifts to about 600 victims of rainstorm...
FG Agencies Partner On Expatriate Quota Processing
The Ministry of Interior says it has put in place measures to improve the integrity of Expatriate Quota administration in...
Gov. Ayade Declares Green Holiday For Planting 1M Trees
Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has declared July 30th every year, starting from 2019, as a public holiday for...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
NEWS22 hours ago
4 Cheat Death, 7 Cows Killed In Ekiti Auto Crash
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
NEWS22 hours ago
OAU Will Exit National Grid By October, Says VC
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Court Jails Insurance Graduate For Impersonation