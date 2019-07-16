NEWS
Science Varsity: Yewa – Awori Stakeholders Submit Memoranda To Govt’s 7-Man Panel
Indigenes as well as other stakeholders in the Ogun West Senatorial district of the state have appealed to the state government to consider citing the proposed Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH) in Ipokia local government area of the state.
This was contained in the different position papers submitted to the 7-Man panel set up by the Deposit Abiodun led administration in the state to review the status, operations, funding and viability of MAUSTECH and the Ogun State Polytechnic.
The position papers, copies of which journalists were privy to peruse yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital averred that citing of MAUTECH in Ipokia will not only help to give the senatorial district more sense of belonging, it will also address the gap in university education for the people of the area and the state at large.
They requested and affirmed in their respective papers to the committee that the siting of the University of Science and Technology at Ipokia will incubate science-related innovators and techno-preneurs for the overall growth and development of the state.
Explaining their positions, the stakeholders from the zone, who represent the traditional institution, academia, community leaders, professionals, youth associations, non-governmental organisations, leaders of thought, among others, said the MAPOLY should remain in Abeokuta, the state capital as Ogun Poly, while MAUSTECH should be relocated to Ipokia local government.
The position papers also cited the benefits that the establishment of MAUTECH will bring to the zone to include, partnership with the Science and Technology Park of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology located in Owode, Yewa South Local Government Area, which is just a few minutes away from Ipokia; proximity to industrial hub, access to international students, high community support, among others.
Among the groups whose Memoranda were sighted by newsmen included: The Ipokia Local Government Academia, Education Committee Of Yewaland Development Council, League Of Ogun West Academics, The Ogun West Stakeholders Forum (OWESF), The Pacesetters of Ipokia, Ogun West Student Association, among others.
MOST READ
PMB Blames State Govts For Growing Number Of Almajiris
President Muhammadu Buhari has said attributed the growing number of almajiris to the failure of state government to provide basic...
Nasarawa To Make Birth Certificate Compulsory For School Enrolment
In a bid to regularise population data for proper planning, the Nasarawa State government is considering making birth certificate compulsory...
Zulum Gives 10,000 Bags Of Grains To Refugees In Niger
Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday made available 10,000 bags of assorted grains to the indigenes taking refuge...
DPR Seals 4 Fuel Stations In Gombe
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Gombe State, has sealed four filling stations for contravening the laid down rules and...
Ex-NASS Members Cry Out Over Non-payment Of Entitlements
Former members of the House of Representatives in the Third Republic have called on the federal government to work towards...
PDP Condoles With Makarfi Over Father’s Death
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condoled with the former chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party and...
FRSC Sensitises 10,000 Tricycle Riders
To stem the tide of insecurity, perpetrated by KEKE NAPEP operators, Adamawa State Command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS9 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3