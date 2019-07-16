Science Varsity: Yewa – Awori Stakeholders Submit Memoranda To Govt’s 7-Man Panel

Indigenes as well as other stakeholders in the Ogun West Senatorial district of the state have appealed to the state government to consider citing the proposed Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH) in Ipokia local government area of the state.

This was contained in the different position papers submitted to the 7-Man panel set up by the Deposit Abiodun led administration in the state to review the status, operations, funding and viability of MAUSTECH and the Ogun State Polytechnic.

The position papers, copies of which journalists were privy to peruse yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital averred that citing of MAUTECH in Ipokia will not only help to give the senatorial district more sense of belonging, it will also address the gap in university education for the people of the area and the state at large.

They requested and affirmed in their respective papers to the committee that the siting of the University of Science and Technology at Ipokia will incubate science-related innovators and techno-preneurs for the overall growth and development of the state.

Explaining their positions, the stakeholders from the zone, who represent the traditional institution, academia, community leaders, professionals, youth associations, non-governmental organisations, leaders of thought, among others, said the MAPOLY should remain in Abeokuta, the state capital as Ogun Poly, while MAUSTECH should be relocated to Ipokia local government.

The position papers also cited the benefits that the establishment of MAUTECH will bring to the zone to include, partnership with the Science and Technology Park of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology located in Owode, Yewa South Local Government Area, which is just a few minutes away from Ipokia; proximity to industrial hub, access to international students, high community support, among others.

Among the groups whose Memoranda were sighted by newsmen included: The Ipokia Local Government Academia, Education Committee Of Yewaland Development Council, League Of Ogun West Academics, The Ogun West Stakeholders Forum (OWESF), The Pacesetters of Ipokia, Ogun West Student Association, among others.