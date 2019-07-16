Connect with us
VC Calls For Calm As Fire Guts BUK Accountancy Dept

11 hours ago

Fire has razed down some offices in the department of Accountancy department in the Faculty of Management Sciences of Bayero University Kano this afternoon.

Leadership investigations revealed that the fire started as a result of electrical fault and had since been put off by the College fire fighters.

In his remarks when he visited the Scene of the incident the acting VC of the University Professor Haruna Wakili of the expressed gratitude to God for minimising the quantum of lost and the timely intervention of the firefighting department of the College.

Wakili enjoined the fire fighters to continue to keep it up and to respond quickly to distress call whenever similar incidence occurred.

He charged the Staff of College to be extra vigilant and be care full in handling electrical appliances and highly inflammable materials that could course fire incidents.

He use the opportunity to call on students and Staff to go about their normal businesses.

On contact with one of the spoke men of the College Alhaji Lamara Garba confirmed to our reporter that the incident had indeed happened but the University authorities are on top of situation as the fire has since been quenched.

 

