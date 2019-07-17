BUSINESS
Access Bank Treats Customers With XclusivePlus
Acess Bank Plc said it is adding value to customers through its XclusivePlus, a product meant for customers to enjoy the summer holiday.
In a press release by the bank, it revealed that luxury is often associated with the very rich and wealthy; after all, the finest things in life must be paid for, saying that while the specifics of what makes up an affluent living vary on a personal level, most people would describe it as enjoying premium goods and services, all of which do come at a cost.
According to the Bank, for many average affluent individuals, a life of luxury remains a dream. However, for as low as N5,999 per month, Access Bank will help customers live this dream with the unique XclusivePlus service, a package that gives you a luxurious life on a not-so-luxury budget.
XclusivePlus is a premium service that is available to any customer of the bank that appreciates preferential treatment. It is a subscription-based service that costs you N5,999 a month in exchange for unique services that suit your lifestyle needs.
Head, Consumer Proposition, Access Bank, Adaeze Ume, said that the introduction of Xclusiveplus followed a survey conducted among the bank’s customers, which revealed a rise in customers’ expenditure on luxury travel, luxury experiences and luxury products.
He said: “It is a premium lifestyle offering specifically designed to provide customers with the exceptional service and exclusive privileges that they deserve.” Ume added that “It was launched in October 2018 and today has thousands of subscribers who understand the value of the proposition.”
“It takes less than two minutes to subscribe to XclusivePlus with only N5, 999. One can also choose to make an upfront payment for one year and get a 20 per cent discount to enjoy a bouquet of benefits, such as, free upgrade to a Visa Signature debit card, a debit card with access to local and international spend, travel in style with free access to over 800 premium airport lounges globally.’’
MOST READ
Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents
Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation
Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith
Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB
The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS10 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3