Atiku Bonafide Nigerian, Witness Tells Tribunal

Published

7 mins ago

on

The witness of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has told the presidential election petition tribunal that Atiku is a bonafide Nigerian by birth as required by law.

Leading the team of the witnesses, a retired career diplomat, Ambassador Mabien Zamaki, told the tribunal that Atiku was a bonafide Nigerian by birth and nationality and was therefore legally qualified for the presidential poll.

In his evidence, the ambassador said he was aware with detailed record that Atiku was born on November 25, 1946, at Jada in the northern part of Nigeria.

Led in evidence by Atiku’s lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche SAN, the retired career diplomat informed the tribunal that Atiku’s record in his former secondary School was not confidential and can be accessed by anybody doubting the nationality of the PDP presidential candidate.

The witness,who claimed to have retired from active service in 2006, admitted that he saw the record from the custodian of the record in their secondary school and that the record are still there for anybody to cross check.

Zamaki further told the tribunal that he has fair knowledge of history of Nigeria as it relates to Jada in Adamawa and insisted that in 1946 when Atiku was born, Jada was part and parcel of Northern Nigeria and not part of Northern Cameroon as suggested by the APC’s counsel, Chief Akin Olujinmi SAN.

He vehemently denied that any part of Northern Nigeria including Jada was ever ceded to Cameroon.

Under cross examination by INEC lawyer, Yunus Usman, the witness confessed that he was not at the point where Atiku was born .

Another witness, Mohammed Kabir Hayatu, a retired customs officer, corroborated the Nigerian nationality of the former vice president.

Hayatu, who was also led in his evidence in Chief by Atiku’s lawyer told the tribunal that he came in contact with Atiku’s record in the Nigerian Customs Service where Atiku retired as a senior Customs Officer.

Under cross examination, Hayatu said that Adamawa was part of Northern Nigeria and that Jada fell on the part of Nigeria and not Northern Cameroon.

President Muhamadu Buhari had objected to the petition of Atiku and PDP against his election on the ground that Atiku was not qualified to have stood for the presidential election with him because he (Atiku) is not a Nigerian by birth but a Cameroonian.

 

 

Comments

