Customs Intercepts Contrabands Worth N1.26bn In Lagos, Ogun

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said it intercepted contrabands worth over N1.26billion.

Speaking with journalists, the Customs Area Controller of the Unit, Compt. Mohammed Aliyu said six vehicles namely, Toyota Tacoma, 2 Lexus ES350, 2 Toyota Highlander and Toyota Hilux with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N242million were intercepted.

Others are 541 cartons of Original chest and lung tablets; 211 cartons of Analgin Injection; 238 cartons of Really Extra Diclofenac; 158 cartons of Double actions Labimol Diclogenac potassium capsules.

Also intercepted are 1698 cartons of Powermantablets, 671 kg of pangolin scales and 5, 226 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice all with a total Duty Paid Value of N1.01billion.

Aliyu said, “Within a week, because of the motivations we just got which made some impact, we have intercepted six cars worth over N242million at various border points and various car mart.

“The vehicles are Toyota Tacoma worth N47.8million, Lexus ES 350 at N16.5million, Toyota Highlander worth N47.5million and another Lexus ES RX 350L at N34million. Other vehicles are Toyota Hilux with Duty Paid value of N41.6million and Toyota Highlander at N54.5million.”

He however disclosed that some of the vehicles are on detention pending when the owners present documents of payment of customs duties. “They are on detention pending the provision of proper documents. We detain them, when you bring your proper documents we release it but if you don’t, we seize it. Note that when we flag you we ask for documents and if you provide, you are allowed to go. There are procedures and that’s why they are under detention.

Speaking further on interception of the drugs, the CAC said the truck drivers abandoned the trucks and flee but they are on the trail of the importer.

“The drivers abandoned the truck and ran away but, my men concentrated on the product because by the time we pursued the driver into the bush, the motor boy would have also run away.

“This week, we arrested 5,226 bags of 50kg of parboiled rice in a week. A truck carries 600bags and we still have others at the warehouse.’’

Also speaking, the director, Port Inspection of the Nations Agency for Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Samson Adebayo, said the seized drugs could trigger heart attacks for the users. Adebayo, who commended the inter agency cooperation between NAFDAC and the Customs, disclosed that the drugs originated from India.

He said: “Powerman is a type of drug for sexual enhancement for men but unfortunately it wasn’t registered and also the strength of the drug is higher than the one allowed by the regualtor.

Also, now that there are report of men dying during sexual inter course then they must have taken sexual enhancement drugs to enhance their performance. So, they should desist from taking drugs not registered because this are type of drugs carried by hawkers without any professional guidance.”

He said: “That is why we created awareness to let people know the danger of what we consume.”