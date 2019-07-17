Dangote Cement Promo Records Car Prize Winner

An Abraka Delta State based cement retailer, Benjamin Igherighe, has emerged as the first grand prize winner in the ongoing Dangote bag of goodies promo, winning a brand new saloon car.

The car was presented to him at a grand ceremony held in Warri, Delta State.

Group managing director, Dangote Cement, Engr. Joe Makoju congratulated the winner for becoming the first to emerge as the star prize winner and tasked the consumers to keep buying as there are numerous prizes to be won.

Speaking on the loyalty of Warri customers, he said, “We are working on improving our services to you as loyalty here is one of the best and highest. It is a mutual relationship like in a marriage, hence we are working hard to maintain the relationship.”

He stated that Dangote Cement is seeking to attract and reward the final consumer of our products.

Marketing director, Dangote Cement, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, in her remarks was full of appreciation for the consumers of Dangote Cement in Warri for their loyalty and support adding that the promo is the more you buy, the more you win.

In his opening remarks at the event, regional director, Dangote Cement, South South, Mr. Godson Okoro, said the bag of goodies promo is aimed at rewarding consumers who are the end users of Dangote Cement products. He commended the consumers for their loyalty and allegiance to the brand which has made the clear leading cement brand within Warri and its environs.

The regional director noted that Warri and environs accounted for the first grand prize winner meaning that the city remains a special place. Giving an insight on how he became a winner, Igherighe said “He bought a trailer load of cement from a distributor, Fibo Ventures and looked for loaders to offload the truck.”