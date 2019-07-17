Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Ex-NASS Members Cry Out Over Non-payment Of Entitlements

Published

1 min ago

on

Former members of the House of Representatives in the Third Republic have called on the federal government to work towards offsetting their outstanding entitlements.

Chairman of Katsina State chapter of the erstwhile lawmakers’ forum, Hon Mustapha Bature Batsari, who made the call at a press conference in Katsina yesterday, said payment of the their entitlements would justify federal government’s commitment to uplifting democracy in the country after the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day.

Batsari lamented that no fewer than 11 out of the 26 members that represented each of the then local government areas of the state in the National Assembly had passed on leaving behind orphans and widows since they were “undemocratically chased out unceremoniously by a military regime in 1993” after they were sworn in as legitimate parliamentarians.

He said: “Today’s gathering is more to celebrate Mr. President’s high foresightedness for choosing 12th June as Democracy Day,” adding the recognition accorded M.K.O Abiola and Babagana Kingibe is by extension to all former members of the Third Republic.

He asked: “If all those elected in the Third Republic under the platform of SDP and NRC from councillors to state governors including their special advisers who were not elected were paid, why can’t we be paid our entitlements?

“If Shonekan as an Interim Head of State during our tenure was paid his office entitlements as severance gratuity, why can’t we be paid as National Assembly members?”

According to him, with the recognition accorded to both M.K.O. Abiola and Babagana Kingibe, as President and Vice President (yet to be sworn-in), by the President Muhammadu Biuhari led APC administration, they deserved the same gesture.

Bature also expressed concern that several attempts had been made by the national leadership of the forum even to the extent of reaching an out of court settlement to get their allowances paid but to no avail.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

DPR Seals 4 Fuel Stations In Gombe

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Gombe State, has sealed four filling stations for contravening the laid down rules and...
NEWS1 min ago

Ex-NASS Members Cry Out Over Non-payment Of Entitlements

Former members of the House of Representatives in the Third Republic have called on the federal government to work towards...
NEWS4 mins ago

PDP Condoles With Makarfi Over Father’s Death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condoled with the former chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party and...
NEWS5 mins ago

FRSC Sensitises 10,000 Tricycle Riders

To stem the tide of insecurity, perpetrated by KEKE NAPEP operators, Adamawa State Command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)...
NEWS6 mins ago

Criminalising Herdsmen Because Of Few Bad Ones, Unfair –Yuguda

Former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda has described as unfair the narrative of criminalising herdsmen because of a few...
NEWS9 mins ago

Atiku Bonafide Nigerian, Witness Tells Tribunal

The witness of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar,...
NEWS11 mins ago

Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates

The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test. The director, Information, Commodore...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: