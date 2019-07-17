NEWS
Group Faults Obasanjo’s Open Letter To PMB
A good governance advocacy group, the Unity House Foundation (UHF), has faulted the recent open letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari.
UHF Convener, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, who disclosed this yesterday, in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said Obasanjo’s letter was not in good test.
Wali stated that the former President has an unfiltered access to Buhari to express his views and wondered why he opted for an open letter.
The UHF leader noted that the action of former President Obasanjo is becoming unstatemanly.
He said: “As the former President of this country, he has an unfiltered access to the President of this country. He should have explored that. If it becomes obvious that the President does not want to see him, then he can go public.
“Until then, he should have explored all opportunities of having a conversation with the President and the administration at the highest level of consultation.
“It is motivated by other things to the best of my knowledge. All we need to understand is that he is not speaking for Nigerians, h is speaking for himself.”
Wali, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenged the former President on his statement on Boko Haram.
He said contrary to Obasanjo’s claims, insurgency in the North-East and parts of North-West, have been substantial tackled and reduced to the fringes of Lake Chad.
Wali said: “Almost everywhere in the North, they were talking about Boko Haram. They did stretch their business up to Kano, Kaduna, Abuja and Kogi. People in Abuja lived in the mortal fear of Boko Haram attack.
“Of course, you still remember the United Nations building, you remember the Nyanya bombing and all of those. Did those things happen under General Buhari? That answer is no.
“What is significant is that there is no life that is not important; every life is important.”
