NEWS

NAF Appoints New Branch Chiefs, Redeploys Other Senior Officers

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has appointed new Branch Chiefs, redeployed two Air Officers Commanding (AOCs) and other senior officers.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Daramola described the appointment and redeployment as routine exercise aimed at ensuring operational efficiency and effectiveness.

He named the newly appointed branch chiefs as erstwhile Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Special Operations Command (SOC), AVM Napoleon Bali, who is now the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP) NAF Headquarters.

According to him, AVM Paul Dimfwina is now the Chief of Communication Information Systems (CCIS), HQ NAF.

“The new AOCs include the former Commander Air Task Force (ATF), Operation Lafiya Dole, AVM James Gwani who has been moved to SOC, Bauchi as AOC and AVM Charles Ohwo appointed as AOC Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi.

Also redeployed are AVM John Baba as Chairman Air Expo and International Liaison Secretariat, AVM Idi Lubo, Director of Operations at NAF headquarters, AVM Christopher Umolu, Coordinator Project Implementation and Monitoring Team HQ NAF and AVM Maxwell Nnaji, Director of Safety Manual, Defence Headquarters.

The spokesman said Air Commodore Precious Amadi is now the Commander ATF Operation Lafiya Dole.

All the appointments will take effect from July 19.

 

