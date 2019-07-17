Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Ondo Govt To Pull Down Illegal Structures In Ore Market

Published

12 mins ago

on

The Ondo State Government has vowed to pull down all illegal structures in Ore Market to ensure safer and more hygienic environment.

Mr Olatunji Ifabiyi, the Special Adviser to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, said this on Wednesday during an inspection of Ore Market in Odigbo Local Government area of the state.

Ifabiyi said that the state government had decided to take drastic measures to ensure that sanity was restored to the market.

He said that government would not condone disorderliness and unhygienic activities in the market environment.

According to him, people must engage in economic activities under convenient and conducive environment.

“We are what we eat, they say. But it appears the market men and women at Ore Market are nonchalant towards hygiene.

“People have caused unnecessary expansion to the market by erecting all manners of illegal structures and thereby blocking free human and vehicular movements.

“Bottles are blocking the drains because of indiscriminate dumping of refuse which, in turn, generates bad odour and they are even displaying goods on outlet and inlet roads,” he said.

The special adviser  said that the visit was to sensitise the traders that “dirt breeds germs and germs breed diseases”, adding  that it would no longer be business as usual.

Ifabiyi, who implored the traders to pay up what they owed for the lock-up shops and “ensure the market area is always clean”, promised to revisit the market with task force personnel in a bid to restore sanity to the environment.

Mr Raji Sikiru, The Special Assistant to the Governor on Market Matters, said that stakeholders should take care of the market, adding that the government would fast track the rehabilitation of the market.

Responding, Chief Temitope Ijimiga, the Babaloja of Ore Market, thanked the special adviser for his visit and lauded the state government for its noble plans to develop the market.

Mrs Eniola Ogunlana, the Iyaloja of the market, said she was elated that the market would wear a new look soon.

She advised the traders to cooperate with the task force officers to hasten the development and changes to the market.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS3 mins ago

Abia Denies Allocating Land For RUGA

Abia state government has denied a media report that it has allocated land at Osisioma Ngwa, near Aba to the...
Lagos Traffic Lagos Traffic
METRO8 mins ago

Lagos Reads Riot Act To Street Traders, Transporters

Lagos State government on Wednesday ordered all transportation unions, roadside traders, oil barons and all forms of illegal business operators...
NEWS9 mins ago

Insecurity: PDP Faults PMB Over “Insensitive” Comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari for describing the gruesome killings, bloodletting, violence and widespread kidnapping...
NEWS12 mins ago

Ondo Govt To Pull Down Illegal Structures In Ore Market

The Ondo State Government has vowed to pull down all illegal structures in Ore Market to ensure safer and more...
NEWS13 mins ago

Kaduna Govt Condoles Ex-Governor Makarfi

The Kaduna State Government has condoled the former governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, over the demise of...
NEWS16 mins ago

el-Rufai Submit Over N81bn Supplementary Budget To Kaduna Assembly

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has received the sum of N81, 682, 444, 243.21 billion as supplementary budget which...
Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU logo Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU logo
NEWS19 mins ago

ASUU, Member Differ On Alleged Salary Fraud

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Akure zone has condemned alleged salary fraud involving one of its member, Prof...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: