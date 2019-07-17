Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Pakistan Arrests Accused Mastermind Of Mumbai Attacks

Published

5 hours ago

on

Pakistan authorities on Wednesday arrested Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of a four-day militant attack on Mumbai in 2008, on terror finance charges, a spokesman for the chief minister of Punjab said.

The move came days before a visit to Washington by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has vowed to crack down on militant groups operating in Pakistan.

Saeed, designated a terrorist by the U. S., is the founder of Lashkar e Taiba (LeT), or Army of the Pure, a militant group.

The LeT was blamed by the United States and India for the Mumbai attacks, which killed more than 160 people.

Saeed has denied any involvement and said his network, which includes 300 seminaries and schools, hospitals, a publishing house and ambulance services, has no ties to militant groups.

A spokesman for Punjab Governor Shahbaz Gill said Saeed was arrested near the town of Gujranwala in central Pakistan.

“The main charge is that he is gathering funds for banned outfits, which is illegal,” the spokesman said.

Pakistan, which is included on the so called “gray list” of the Financial Action Task Force, a money laundering and terror finance watchdog, has been under increasing pressure to stop the financing of militant groups.

The United States has offered a 10 million dollars  reward for information leading to Saeed’s conviction over the Mumbai attacks.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

El Chapo Sentenced To Life In Prison

A US judge has sentenced Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to life in prison plus 30 years. In...
FRSC at a road accident scene FRSC at a road accident scene
NEWS10 mins ago

Pregnant Woman Die, 8 Others Injured In Ibadan Auto-crash

A middle aged pregnant woman has been burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Ibadan-Abeokuta road....
NEWS24 mins ago

EU, OXFAM, CRUDAN Tasked To Recruit Agric Extension Workers

The need to recruit more agriculture extension officers, to fill the gap, for ones due for retirement, has been advocated...
NEWS57 mins ago

NITT Trains 115 SON Drivers On Defensive Driving, Safety Techniques

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, has trained 116 drivers from Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) on the...
NEWS59 mins ago

Reps Threaten To Take Over Edo House Of Assembly

The House of Representatives has threatened to take over the Edo State House of Assembly over the crisis rocking the...
NEWS1 hour ago

WHO Deciding If Congo Ebola Outbreak Is International Emergency

The World Health Organization has begun a meeting to assess whether the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo...
NEWS1 hour ago

Court To Hear El-Zakzaky’s Application To Travel Abroad On July 18

A Kaduna State High Court will on Thursday hear the application of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN),...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: