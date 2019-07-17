Science, Technology As Tonic For National Development

Science and technology has been globally identified as the panacea for rapid industrialization. In Nigeria, as in most developing nations, there are calls on leaders across board to aggressively work out modalities to transform the nation from a consumer commodity-based to a productive one using the instrumentality of science and technology.

Science and Technology has been identified across board as a major instrument that drives national development. Many sectors of a nation’s economy rely heavily on science and technology for effective and efficient productivity.

This is the crux of the message of the executive vice chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Sani Haruna after receiving an award of excellence and labour friendliness from the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI), NASENI Chapter, at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Addressing a gathering of well-wishers who came to witness the event, he pointed to science and technology as a major tool that has the capacity to transition the economy from consumption- based to productive-based one, saying the Federal Government’s Executive Order 005 has given the nation more impetus to achieve this feat.

“The Executive Order 005 initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari will transform from a commodity-based economy to manufacturing and knowledge-based economy in the country. Executive Order 5 enforces the patronization of local professionals, it is not only an order but it has gone far in the National Assembly.

“This singular order has promised to revolutionize our activities. It is the implementation of the order that will guarantee a transition from a commodity-based economy to manufacturing and knowledge-based economy in the country,” he said.

Lamenting the poor patronage of the agency’s products, the NASENI boss, however, expressed the hope that the faithful implementation of the Presidential Executive Order 005 would revolutionaise its activities.

He declared: “We have produced a lot of products in power and education that we are not getting the patronage of government agencies, once this commences, it will be a thing of the past. NASENI by its act has a statutory fund that has never been realized, but we are happy that the current government has taken steps to guarantee it. NASENI is the only agency that by its act is empowered not only to do research, produce prototype but also to establish demonstration manufacturing plants and to seed it to the private sector or to jointly participate in establishing a manufacturing concern, taking equity without limit, however due to the absence of the funding, we have not been able to achieve that.

“Executive Order no 5 which enforces the patronization of local professionals, it is not only an order but it has gone far in the National Assembly, this singular order has promised to revolutionize our activities.”

Speaking on the award, Haruna said it signified hope and development for the nation, adding the science and technology breakthrough by engineers in research institute would set the nation on solid footing for national development.

“This award signifies harmony. It comes from the body of researchers. Those that gave me the award are those that are doing this work.

“We thought that we used to disturb them by giving them difficult tasks with short deadlines to deliver on products and services that the nation wants despite the impression that we are not allowing them rest they are still commending me for that. So it signifies hope and development for the nation,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the ASURI-NASENI coordinating chairman, Dr. Oluwaseyi Ogungbenro, said Haruna, who is the only patron of the union in Nigeria, had demonstrated serious positive commitment to the requests and agitations of the union.

“He has overtime demonstrated the passion for good working relationship between the union and the management of NASENI, hence the industrial peace being witnessed in NASENI today,” he said.

Ogungbenro said the NASENI boss had achieved excellence as an uncommon labour friendly chief executive in career progression for staff, appointment of managing directors of NASENI institutes from within the system, granting of study leave and scholarships to deserving staff, regular promotion exercises, facilitation of COREN certification programme and training of NASENI staff within and outside the country.

He also said the agency under the leadership of Haruna, has pioneered cutting-edge initiatives and technology for the enhancement of agriculture, power, security, democracy/credible elections and education in the country.

Similarly, another ASURI executive, Comrade Ayodeji Akinola said Haruna always played the combined roles of a father, patron, member and supporting ally of the union, adding the award was the union’s little way of reciprocating and showing appreciation of his (Haruna) numerous gestures towards the ASURI family.

The event was witnessed by the chief executive officers of sister agencies, leadership of student union government (SUG) of Nasarawa State University, Coalition of Nasarawa State Youth Councils, Keffi Youth Reform Forum and friends and associates of the NASENI boss.