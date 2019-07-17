NEWS
Scores Killed, Millions Displaced As Monsoon Batters South Asia
More than 200 people have been killed and millions displaced as seasonal monsoon rains triggered floods, landslides and building collapses in South Asia, officials said on Wednesday.
Officials disclosed that the death toll in monsoon related incidents since July 10 in seven Indian states was 95.
North eastern Assam state was among the worst hit with over five million people affected by floods.
A state management unit said that at least 33 people had died in rain related incidents including drownings and landslides.
Assam’s national parks were flooded and 30 animals including two one horned rhinos had died since July 30.
In India’s eastern state of Bihar rivers continued to flow over the danger mark and an estimated 2.6 million people were affected. Bihar’s disaster management unit said 33 people had died since late Tuesday.
According to the Home Ministry, in neighbouring Nepal, 83 people lost their lives while 35 were still missing.
The hardest hit regions were the eastern and central plains bordering India where an estimated 17,430 families were affected by floods.
At least 30 people had died in Bangladesh in rain related incidents in the low lying country since July 13 and over two million people were affected, humanitarian resource website Reliefweb said in an update.
In Pakistan eight people had died and 16 injured in various rain related incidents, the National Disaster Management Authority said.
Another 24 people who were swept away in flash floods in Pakistan administered Kashmir on Monday are feared dead. No survivors had been found yet, officials said on Wednesday.
MOST READ
Aisha Buhari Advocates More Funding for TB Control
The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, advocates more funding from government and partners to bridge the gap for Tuberculosis (TB)...
El Chapo Sentenced To Life In Prison
A US judge has sentenced Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to life in prison plus 30 years. In...
Pregnant Woman Die, 8 Others Injured In Ibadan Auto-crash
A middle aged pregnant woman has been burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Ibadan-Abeokuta road....
EU, OXFAM, CRUDAN Tasked To Recruit Agric Extension Workers
The need to recruit more agriculture extension officers, to fill the gap, for ones due for retirement, has been advocated...
NITT Trains 115 SON Drivers On Defensive Driving, Safety Techniques
The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, has trained 116 drivers from Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) on the...
Reps Threaten To Take Over Edo House Of Assembly
The House of Representatives has threatened to take over the Edo State House of Assembly over the crisis rocking the...
WHO Deciding If Congo Ebola Outbreak Is International Emergency
The World Health Organization has begun a meeting to assess whether the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
CRIME12 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun