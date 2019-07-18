Connect with us
Arsenal Want To Sign Big, Expensive Players — Emery

7 hours ago

Unai Emery has said that Arsenal are looking to bring in ‘very big and expensive’ players into the club this summer.

The Gunners who reportedly have a budget of just £40m this transfer window are looking to bring some star names to the Emirates Stadium amid unrest among fans over the financial investment in the squad.

“Our target is to achieve three or four players who really improve our team and our squad now,” Emery said in a news conference , yesterday.

“We have very good players and very good young players who can progress to take and get big performances with us. Other players can come here to help us.

“We are being very, very demanding and we are first speaking about the possibility to sign very big, very expensive players.”

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke was criticised by Arsenal supporters’ groups on Monday in a two-page letter that labelled the American billionaire “passive” and “absent” and using the club as an “investment vehicle.”

In contrast to Emery’s comments, Kronke’s son Josh — who is vice-chairman of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) — said in an interview on Tuesday that the club are looking to bring in “the next big thing” instead of big-name signings.

The club have had bids turned down for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, and are interested in signing France under-19 defender William Saliba, but face competition from North London rivals Spurs.

Arsenal’s only signing this summer is Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli, while star midfielder Aaron Ramsey left for Juventus and captain Laurent Koscielny is on strike.

