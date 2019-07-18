NEWS
EFCC Hands Over Badeh’s Recovered Building To VON
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, handed over a property located at Plot 1386, Uda Crescent, off Aminu Kano Crescent, near Glo Mobile Network, Wuse 2 Abuja, to the Voice of Nigeria, VON.
The edifice is one of the properties seized from and finally forfeited to the federal government by the late Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh.
According to the acting chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the Commission, Barrister Ola Olukoyede, the hand over is a testament that the fight against corruption is real.
He explained that “If we are able to fight corruption in Nigeria concertedly, we would have fought 70 percent of Nigeria’s problem.”
Chairman of the Board of VON, Ibrahim Buba and DG, VON, Osita Okechukwu led other management staff of VON at the handover ceremony.
Recall that the another building recovered from Badeh was handed over to the Presidential Commission on North’s Initiative now Northeast Development Commission.
MOST READ
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a swipe at Tuesday’s call by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and some northern youths...
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
Unless he complies with the order of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, asking him to appear before it, the chairman...
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’
Every year, Nigeria loses N580billion through unnecessary tax incentives, Oxford Committee for Famine Relief (OXFAM), an international non-government organisation, formed...
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
Super Eagles yesterday beat Tunisia 1-0 in the third place match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to claim...
Abia Denies Allocating Land For Ruga
Abia state goverment has denied a media report that it has allocated land at Osisioma Ngwa, near Aba to the...
TUC Wants 35% Women Representation In PMB’s Cabinet
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Women Commission has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the implementation of the...
Army Kills 145 Bandits, Arrests 223 In Nasarawa, Taraba, Benue
The ‘Operation Whirlstroke’ currently undergoing military operations in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states said they have so far killed 145...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS15 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
NEWS10 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
OPINION23 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
EDUCATION16 hours ago
TRCN Says 22,454 Teachers Qualify For Licences
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Prospect Of Oil And Gas In Northern Nigeria
-
ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Pharrell Hints Working On Rihanna’s Upcoming Album
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Super Eagles, Carthage Eagles Battle For Bronze