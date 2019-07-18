BUSINESS
FG Engages French Experts To Formalise Artisanal Miners Into Cooperatives
The federal government through the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) has reached an agreement with SOFRECO, a French company of technical experts and consultants, to develop a programme for the formalisation of artisanal miners into cooperatives and small-scale mining outfits with a view to seeing them grow into larger mining companies and thriving financial enterprises.
The agreement will also enable the design and implementation of Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining Remote Sensing Monitoring System in the sector.
Project coordinator of the Mineral Sector Support For Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver), Mr Linus Adie, in a statement said the plan is to better organise the Small-Scale and Artisanal Miners (ASMs) to which government attach much importance on the ground that they constitute about 80% of Nigeria’s mining population for economic development.
He added that the federal government had obtained a credit from the International Development Association (IDA) to fund the MinDiver project.
The project, which is expected to commence in September this year, will among other scopes review and evaluate the ASM Department records of the over 600 formalised ASM cooperatives currently across Nigeria.
It will also conduct a comprehensive mapping of ASM sites and trading centres through the establishment of remote sensing monitoring system. This will involve the development and installation of a remote sensing system for processing satellite imagery and GIS information on ASM sites, as a supplementary tool for monitoring and inspection purposes.
According to Arie, the move is to improve the attractiveness of the Nigerian mining sector, making it a driver of the economic diversification for long-term private sector investment in the exploration and production of minerals. “This will create a globally competitive sector capable of contributing to wealth creation, provide jobs and advance our social and human security,” he noted.
He explained that the agreement was primarily targeted at opening up economic opportunities for artisans through the formalisation which he said will in turn impact the reduction of smuggling practices.
He said the main role of the consults was to provide technical advisory support to the Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining department of the ministry and also ensure ASMs have direct access to mineral and financial market.
