Gbajabiamila Charges NASS Mgt On Bills Drafting, Others
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has tasked the management of the National Assembly to ensure that they always produce clean copies of bills to be transmitted to the Executive arm to avoid cases of rejection.
The Speaker who attributed President’s decline to some bill to past mistakes of typographical errors and others in drafted bills noted that such must be avoided this time around.
Specifically, Gbajabiamila tasked the legal department of the National Assembly to stand up to its responsibilities as the 9th House would be a reformed one where issues of legislation would be given serious importance.
The Speaker stated this yesterday during a visit by the management staff led by the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mohammed Sani-Omolori.
He said the leadership of the House was ready to give the management, particularly the legal department the necessary support to succeed.
“This is an arm of government; it’s not a department or unit of government and we expect it to run professionally and effectively. We expect that we all work to make it function the way it should.
“We should give it a face of legislative arm of government in line with international best practices. I want to commend and thank you (the management) for what you’ve done in the past.
“The legal department is somewhere that needs to be beefed up. I don’t think we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing yet.
“We have errors in bills sent to the president. But with the legal department, we should be able to dot the ‘Is’ and cross the ‘Ts’.
The Speaker also informed the management of the current National Assembly’s leadership high premium on the issue of security of the federal legislature as an arm of government.
Earlier, the CNA said the management was on the visit to congratulate the leadership of the 9th House on their emergence and to pledge the management’s resolve to work hand-in-hand with them to make them succeed.
”The idea behind this visit is to use the opportunity to congratulate you and introduce ourselves to you, and to stress the fact that we have a full complement of the management team.
“The management team as currently constituted is a collector’s item. Everybody here must have spent not less than 15 years in service. We are willing and ready to give the required support and cooperation for the House to provide legislation for the good governance of the country,” the CNA said.
Also, the Secretary of the National Assembly Legal Services, Bala Yabani, noted that since his assumption of office in December, 2018, the department has been doing its best to bring reforms and ensure that drafted bills were devoid of errors.
Yabani said the Senate had passed a resolution to the effect that before any bill comes to the floor of the Red Chamber, it should be scrutinised by the legal department, calling on the House to do same.
