Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

I Never Faced N25bn Corruption Charge, Sen. Goje

Published

30 mins ago

on

Senator Danjuma Goje

Sen. Danjuma Goje, the senator representing Gombe Central at the National Assembly has said that at no time did he faced corruption charge totaling N25 billion.

Goje disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The statement signed by Mr Paul Erokoro, lawyer to the senator said the claim was “inaccurate and untrue.”

Erokoro was reacting to recent reports in the media that corruption charge being faced by the senator were withdrawn following his decision to step down from the Senate president race in June.

He insisted that the actual amount mentioned in the charge was N9 billion.

“The so-called “N25b fraud” that has been bandied about in the media, never featured in the case.

“The sum total of all the monies mentioned in the charge was about N8b.

“Of that total, N5billion was a loan taken from Access Bank for completion of infrastructural projects such as the Gombe airport, waterworks, numerous roads, Gombe Jewel Hotels, schools, hospitals and rural electrification.

“The bank testified in Court that the money was properly utilised for the projects. The EFCC investigators also confirmed to the Court that the projects were all completed.”

On the N1 billion agricultural loan, he said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had testified in court that the loan was utilised in full compliance with the bank’s loan conditions.

“Other witnesses told the court that the governor never awarded any contract for the supply of food to Government House and Government Guest Houses during his tenure for the N1 billion alleged in the charge or for any other sum.

“On the N1.6 billion for the supply of English Dictionaries for primary and secondary schools, the Court was told that Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) gave its approval and that the contract was advertised in two newspapers and that reputable book publishers and suppliers tendered and that State Universal Basic Education Board awarded the contract to the lowest bidder.”

He said all the 19 counts of the charge around the above monetary issues collapsed during the trial.

He said because the prosecution witnesses completely exonerated the defendants was why the 19 counts were all dismissed by the court, on the the ground of No Case submission.

He added that the star witness of the Prosecution, a senior EFCC operative who headed the investigation, told the court that throughout their investigation, no money belonging to the Gombe State Government was traced to the Governor, his family members or associates.

He because of their embarrassing nature, the two counts of the charge were withdrawn by the Attorney-General of the Federation and not on political negotiation as being speculated.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

LAW6 mins ago

Court Remands Teenager For Allegedly Kidnapping Toddler

A Cyclist, Kennedy Abale, who allegedly kidnapped a toddler, was on Thursday brought before an Ebute Meta Magjstrates’ Court in...
NEWS17 mins ago

JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has upheld the disciplinary actions of Magajin...
Senator Danjuma Goje Senator Danjuma Goje
NEWS30 mins ago

I Never Faced N25bn Corruption Charge, Sen. Goje

Sen. Danjuma Goje, the senator representing Gombe Central at the National Assembly has said that at no time did he...
NEWS32 mins ago

Why AGF Withdrew Criminal Charges Against Me – Sen Goje

Former governor of Gombe State, Senator Adamu Goje   has explained reasons why the Attorney General of the federation withdrew criminal...
NEWS35 mins ago

PMB Links Insecurity To Illicit Funds

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the intelligence community in Africa to tighten the loop against illicit financial flows, just...
AGRICULTURE36 mins ago

Cassava Most Consumed Food Crop In Africa – IITA

International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) says cassava remained one of the most consumed food crops in Africa and the...
NEWS38 mins ago

Man Bails Girlfriend Arrested For Biting His Manhood In Lagos

The 20-year-old woman, Blessing John who was arrested by the police for allegedly biting her boyfriend’s manhood has been bailed...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: