NEWS
Nigeria To Spend N2.5Trn To Service Debt In 2019 – Atiku
***Raises Alarm Over Nigeria’s Independence
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has declared that Nigeria would have spent ₦2.5 trillion on debt servicing by the end of 2019, a figure which be said is more than the country’s capital budget.
Atiku, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, warned that the deeper the country goes into unsustainable debt, the more it loses its independence to her creditors.
Recall that last week, the former Vice President has urged immediate action to address Nigeria’s unsustainable debt burden. This is especially as the National Economic Council which he chaired in 2006, paid off Nigeria’s entire debt under the leadership of President Olusegun Obasanjo.
But in his statement Atiku said “As if to vindicate the former Vice President, the National Bureau of Statistics has released Q1 statistics which revealed that in the first quarter of 2019 (January to March), General Buhari’s regime spent a whopping ₦610.2 billion on debt servicing for domestic debts. Note that these monies were spent on servicing (paying interest) debt, not in repaying debt.
“To put this in perspective, in the first three months of 2019, what Nigeria has spent on servicing domestic debts, so far, is more than the combined entire budget for education and youth development for the whole of 2019.
“How did this happen? How could an administration double our national debt from ₦12 trillion in 2015 to ₦24.9 trillion today and still have no tangible evidence of development to show for it?
“The reason is that no matter how much resources you give a man who does not know how to create wealth, it will never be enough.
“If the current trend continues, Nigeria will have spent ₦2.5 trillion on debt servicing by the end of 2019, a figure that is more than our capital budget. Can a nation survive like this?”
Atiku who warned that “the deeper we go into unsustainable debt, the more of her independence Nigeria loses to her creditors,” added that the older generation should sacrifice for the youth.
”We must not be a vampire generation that squanders the financial lifeblood of Nigeria and bequeath financial bondage to the next generation.
“For the avoidance of doubt, not long ago, Atiku Abubakar had outlined a robust strategy for the funding of the country’s development needs without resort to indiscriminate borrowing,” he said.
MOST READ
DPR Seals 25 Filling Stations In Kano For Various Offences
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 25 filling stations in Kano for various offences, the News Agency of...
FG To Supply 10% Of India Crude Demands
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it will continue to supply 10 per cent of India’s crude oil demand...
Senate Confirms Galadima As NIPSS DG, NCC Commissioners
The Senate confirmed the appointment of Prof Habu S. Galadima as the substantive Director General (DG), National Institute for Policy...
Court Adjourns el- Zakzaky’s Application For Medical Attention To July 29
Kaduna State High Court adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed by...
I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard
A 37-year-old night guard, Wasiu Orilonise on Thursday told an Ibadan Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Iwo road, Ibadan, Oyo...
NBA President Urges Govt, Nigerians To Protect, Uphold Rules Of Law
The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro has called on the Nigerians to do everything to protect...
Security Men Vandalise NABTEB Office, Cart Away Documents – Official
The National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) has expressed concern over the alleged disruption of the board’s activities and...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS23 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
-
NEWS23 hours ago
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’