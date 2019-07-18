Connect with us
Okowa Condoles With Makarfi Over Father’s Death

Published

15 mins ago

on

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has commiserated with former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi over the death of his father, Mallam Muhammad Makarfi.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu in Asaba, the governor joined the family, the people of Makarfi community in Makarfi local government area of Kaduna State to mourn the departed Mallam Makarfi.

“We received the news of the demise of your beloved father with shock but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to humanity.

“We share in Senator Makarfi’s sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant him the courage to bear the loss even as we pray for the repose of the soul of the departed father.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, we mourn with the ex-national chairman of our great party, PDP and former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi on the unfortunate demise of his beloved father Mallam Mohammed Makarfi.

“The governor prayed that God would comfort Senator Makarfi and his family and grant them the fortitude to bear the grievous loss.”

