Pilgrims Start Movement From Madinah To Makkah

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHNCO) has commenced transportation of pilgrims from Madinah in continuation of their religious rites in Makkah.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first batch of 3,081 pilgrims from Katsina and Lagos states were seen boarding buses to Makkah on Thursday.

They are part of the 35,000 to be transported to Makkah from Madinah in an agreement between the commission and Hafil, a Madinah-based transport company.

Some of the pilgrims, spotted in white cloth (ihraam), said they engaged in intensive prayers for peace, unity and development, not only for themselves and families but also for Nigeria.

“I will use the opportunity of my presence in Makkah to pray seriously for peace, unity and development of Nigeria. I will consolidate on that when I get to Makkah, by His grace,” Wasilat Ibrahim told NAN.

NAN reports that while in Madinah, most pilgrims also visited some historical sites such as Mount Uhud and one of the oldest mosques.

On getting to Makkah, the pilgrims are mandated to start series of religious rites, including going round the Ka’abah seven times among others.

The Kaduna state intending pilgrims are on their way to Madinah as at the time of this report while more than 10,000 intending pilgrims have so far arrived Madinah in 23 fights.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam incumbent of Muslims to perform once in a life time if he or she has means and good health to do so.