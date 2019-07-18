Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Pregnant Woman Die, 8 Others Injured In Ibadan Auto-crash

Published

1 hour ago

on

A middle aged pregnant woman has been burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Ibadan-Abeokuta road.

LEADERSHIP gathered that eight other passengers suffered varying degrees of burns in the incident which took place at Omi-Adio in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.

An eye witness accounts said the commercial bus in which the victims were traveling, ran into trouble when its shaft pulled off.

The driver was said to have lost control and the bus rammed into a ditch after somersaulting several times.

They said the confused passengers numbering about ten were struggling to get out of the wrecked bus when it went up in flames and trapped the occupants.

As sympathisers struggled to rescue the victims, the pregnant woman who was said to be seated in the front became unconscious and was unable to escape from the inferno, which also caught other passengers in the bus.

A team of officers from Apata I unit of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) and officers from the traffic section of  Omi Adio police station assisted in evacuating the victims of the accident from the deep valley where the bus plunged into.

Those injured in the accident were rushed to the nearby Alaafia hospital, Apata where they were still receiving medical attention as of the time of filling this report.

The corpse of the pregnant woman was deposited at the Adeoyo State Hospital morgue, Ring Road, Ibadan.

A police officer from Omi Adio Police Station attributed the accident to over speeding and lack of maintenance of the bus

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS23 mins ago

Iran Agrees To Allow Women Watch Upcoming 2022 World Cup Qualifiers – FIFA

Iran’s Football Federation (FFIRI) has agreed to allow women to attend upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifyers of their men’s national...
NEWS23 mins ago

China Launches Reactor Project In Push For Nuclear Dominance

China has started building its first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project on the island province of Hainan, the state-owned China...
NEWS32 mins ago

France To Lead EU Talks On New IMF Chief

French Economy Minister, Bruno Le-Maire, will lead informal talks to produce a European candidate to head International Monetary Fund (IMF),...
BUSINESS36 mins ago

World Bank Contradicts Tanzania’s Growth Estimates

Tanzania’s economy expanded 5.2 per cent in 2018, the World Bank said on Thursday, the second major report this year...
NEWS1 hour ago

UN Chief Pays Glowing Tributes As World Remembers Mandela

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has described late Nelson Mandela as an “extraordinary global advocate for dignity and equality” who anyone in...
U.S. President Donald Trump U.S. President Donald Trump
NEWS1 hour ago

Major Defeat In Trump Impeachment Bid

A bid to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump has been blocked in the US House of Representatives. Texas...
NEWS1 hour ago

23 Killed In Suspected Arson At Japan Anime Studio

At least 23 people are dead and dozens injured after a suspected arson attack at an animation studio in Kyoto,...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: