FOOTBALL
FG Pledges Better Welfare For Super Eagles
The Federal Government has promised to ensure better welfare for the Super Eagles following their third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.
President Muhammadu Buhari made the pledge on Friday in Abuja at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while receiving the bronze medals-winning team.
The president, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, commended the team for being good ambassadors of the country.
“Let me warmly welcome our great team from Cairo, Egypt. You had great team spirit and ruggedness in the competition and that is very commendable.
“Let me assure you that Mr President has taken speedy action about your allowances and very soon you will receive them, I assure you of that,’’ Mustapha said.
He said the federal government was committed to empowering Nigerian youths especially through sports.
Responded on behalf of the players, Super Eagles assistant captain Ahmed Musa thanked the federal government for its support and pledged better outing in future competitions.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria finished third to pick the bronze medals at the 2019 AFCON after defeating Tunisia 1-0 on Wednesday.
The Super Eagles, who arrived Nigeria on Friday morning, were given a rousing welcome by the government and numerous football supporters who defied the rain to welcome their stars home.
The bronze medals-winning team was led by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) First Vice-President, Seyi Akinwunmi, Second Vice-President Shehu Dikko, federation General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and NFF Executive Committee member Ahmed Yusuf.
NAN reports that some of the players, such as team captain Mikel Obi and striker Odion Ighalo, have returned to their respective bases in Europe and Asia from Egypt.
Those of them who arrived in Nigeria on Friday, aside Musa, include Kenneth Omeruo and home-based goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa.
The rest are Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, Chidozie Awaziem, Victor Oshimen, Samuel Chukwueze, Shehu Abdullahi, Daniel Akpeyi, Paul Onuachu and Francis Uzoho.
