Connect with us
Advertise With Us

SPORTS

JUST IN: Algeria Wins AFCON 2019

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Desert Foxes of Algeria have won the 2019 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, tournament in Egypt after beaten Senegal 1-0 on Friday.

It was Algeria’s second time of winning the AFCON after 29 years.

Algeria opened scoring through Baghdad Bounedjah on 2nd minute. He tried his luck from the edge of the box and his shot took a deflection and went past the stranded Alfred Gomis.

On 38 minutes, there was a penalty appeal after M’Baye Niang of Senegal went down under a challenge from the defender. All players chase the referee but he was not interested in the penalty claim.

Few seconds later, Niang wasted a big chance draw Senegal level. He unleashed a shot from the edge of the box and it went narrowly over the crossbar.

On 60th minute, Adlene Guedioura of Algeria probably handled the ball and the referee awarded a penalty, but he was called by the Video Assistant Referee, VAR to take a second look.

Referee Neant Alioum came back after watching a replay and quickly reversed his decision to award a penalty after a VAR review.

Niang had chance to draw level for Senegal on 66th minute as he picked up an inch-perfect pass inside the box and fired the ball just over the crossbar.

On 69th minute, a good pass found Youssouf Sabaly on the edge of the box, and he drilled the ball towards the roof of the net. Rais M’Bolhi was almost caught out but pulled off a brilliant save at the last second.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

POLITICS6 hours ago

Bayelsa APC Writes Oshiomhole Over Adoption Of Direct Mode Of Party Primary

The leadership of the APC in Bayelsa State has officially written to the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over the...
Scholarship logo Scholarship logo
EDUCATION6 hours ago

30 Nigerian Students Get Full U.S. Govt Scholarship

U.S. government had given university scholarship to 30 outstanding Nigerian students to enable them to study in the U.S and...
NEWS6 hours ago

U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information

The United States Government has designated Salman Salman, a key leader of the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah, as a “special...
CRIME7 hours ago

Court Remands 2 Teenagers For Allegedly Defiling 13-year-old Girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that two teenagers, who allegedly defiled their friend’s 13-year-old sister, be remanded...
NEWS7 hours ago

Kaduna Guber Tribunal Adjourns As el-Rufai Opens Defence

The Justice Ibrahim Bako-led Kaduna State Governorship Election Tribunal has adjourned sitting to next Tuesday,  July 23, to enable the...
Freedom Freedom
NEWS7 hours ago

Cuban Govt. Pardons Over 2,600 Inmates

The Cuban Government has granted pardon to 2,604 inmates, a government release said on Friday. The pardon took effect on...
NEWS8 hours ago

Police Name Suspect In Japan Animation Studio Fire

Japanese police have named the man suspected of carrying out a deadly arson attack on an animation studio. Shinji Aoba...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: