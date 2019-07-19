Kogi APC Stakeholders Drags NWC To Court Over Mode of Primaries

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has approached Abuja Federal High Court over the decision of the National Working Commitee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use the indirect mode of primaries in nomination of the candidate who will fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming November gubernatorial election in the State.

In the notification of suit, sighted by LEADERSHIP and filed in Abuja, Friday and further received at the office of the National Legal Adviser of the APC, the plaintiffs which include the State Ex-officio, Apostle Destiny Eneojoh Aromeh; State Organizing Secretary, Mr. Isah Abubakar; Zonal Youth Leader, Hon. Noah Aku, and Zonal Women Leader, Mrs. Joy Onu urged the party to halt indirect primary proposed in the election of the party’s flag bearer ahead of the November governorship election.

It will be recalled that there is a pending case in an Abuja High Court being presided over by Justice Okon Abang to determine the faction of the party that are the genuine executives. Factional Chairman, Haddy Ametuo, had transmitted a letter to the APC NWC that the case had been withdrawn, the document that prompted the Committee into announcing indirect primaries for Kogi.

However, another other faction who cosigned on the suit in court and other executives has responded by transmitting another letter to the NWC informing them that the case is still very much alive, adding that the Ametuo led faction do not have the authority yet to independently make decisions for the party in the state and as such the NWC should disregard Ametuo’s claims in his letter to them and rescind the announcement of indirect primaries.

The stakeholders in the notification of the suit sent to the National Legal Adviser also prayed him to beseech the party on the need to respect court processes and halt any action on the proposed indirect mode of primaries it announced earlier to be used for the selection of governorship candidate for Kogi State.