Nigerian Navy: Protecting Maritime Space For Economic Viability

TARKAA DAVID examines the efforts of the Nigerian Navy in combating maritime crime in the first and second quarters of 2018 and 2019.

The maritime space occupies a strategic position in the economic life of Nigeria as government depends largely on maritime trade for its revenue. Despite these prospects, the maritime domain is frequently abused through illicit activities of locals and their foreign cohorts, which has continued to negatively affect the economy, raising serious concern among stakeholders.

The Nigerian Navy has as its constitutional mandate, the task to combat anti-smuggling, anti-crude oil theft and anti-piracy/sea robbery operations in Nigerian waters, to this end, the service has embarked on several operations to protect national assets and discourage crime. According to the director of information, Naval headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, anti-smuggling operations conducted by various NN Bases recorded a significant decrease in the first half of 2019 when compared with the first half of 2018.

Records indicate that within the area of operations of NNS VICTORY, FOB IBAKA, and FOB BADAGRY, the NN intercepted and seized a total of 6,290 bags of rice in the first half of 2019 representing about 54.62 per cent decrease when compared with the 13,681 bags of rice seized within the same period in 2018.

The success of NN anti-crude oil theft operations is partly due to the Choke Point Management and Control Regime emplaced in March 2016 and Operation RIVER SWEEP that was activated in January 2017.

The choke point regime involves the deployment of armed personnel in houseboats in strategic locations within the creeks supported by patrol boats.

Although 37 strategic locations were identified, only nine houseboats, otherwise known as Naval Security Stations (NSS) have been deployed in areas where crude oil theft and illegal refining activities are known to be most prevalent.

The director noted that petroleum products totalling about 924,322 litres were seized in the first half of 2019. The figure he said represents 13.05 per cent decrease when compared with about 1,063,075 litres of smuggled petroleum products intercepted and seized within the same period in 2018.

The sustained anti-smuggling operations also led to decrease in smuggled rice and a marginal decrease in petroleum products in the first half of 2019 when compared with the same period in 2018.

Dahun explained that the criminals in Badagry area known for smuggling of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) usually siphoned from Atlas Cove are beginning to venture into the smuggling of other goods lately.

In this vigour, there were five major interceptions and seizures comprising two seizures of smuggled rice and three seizures of smuggled poultry products during the period within FOB BADAGRY Area of Operations.

Some of the smugglers operating through Ibaka axis are beginning to face more difficulties in carrying out their nefarious activities in the area due to the intensified patrols of NNS VICTORY and FOB IBAKA and may have resorted to shifting towards Badagry axis.

“Going forward, NN bases have been directed to step up intelligence gathering efforts and ensure sustained patrols of the seaward flanks of their area of operations, adding that the units have also been directed to sustain their anti-smuggling patrols with a view to arresting more suspects in their respective area of operations,” Dahun said.

He further stated that another major operational achievement of the NN is seen in the reduction in the national economic losses through crude oil theft as observed in the first six months of 2019.

“The successes of NN’s anti-crude oil theft operations are partly due to sustained intelligence-led operations of the bases. These have ensured the destruction of several illegal refineries/illegally refined products as well as seizures of barges, wooden boats and vessels used for conveying stolen crude oil.

The Nigerian Navy successfully destroyed a total of 227 illegal refineries, 2,688 storage facilities, 364 wooden boats and impounded 11 barges and 32 vessels from Jan – Jun 19. Furthermore, breakdown shows that a total of about 131,085.06 bbls of crude oil and about 29,612,202 litres of illegally refined products valued at about N8.4 billion were destroyed in the course of the NN’s anti- COT efforts within the period. These figures represent a significant increase when compared with NN’s anti-COT efforts during the same period in 2018 where the NN destroyed a total of 344 illegal refineries, 1,003 storage facilities, 68 wooden boats and impounded five barges and 25 vessels involved in suspected Crude Oil Theft.

As the war against oil theft continued, also a total of about 187,084.59 bbls of crude oil and about 11,879,500 litres of illegally refined products valued at about N6.1 billion were destroyed in the course of the NN’s anti crude oil theft efforts within the same period in 2018,” he added.

It can be deduced from the records that the 227 illegal refineries destroyed in the first and second quarters of 2019 represent about 34.01 per cent decrease when compared with the 344 illegal refineries destroyed within the same period in 2018.

The decrease could be said to be largely due to the extensive swamp buggy operations carried out by NNS PATHFINDER and NNS DELTA. Commodore Dahun noted that the increase in the quantity of crude oil and illegally refined products as well as the number of storage tanks, illegal refineries and wooden boats destroyed is attributable to the sustained patrol efforts and intelligence gathering techniques by the Bases as earlier mentioned, which have made it difficult to move out stolen products from the backwaters/creeks to the sea.

He said despite these efforts by the NN to ensure that the oil thieves do not have freedom of action, the criminal elements through their recently adopted confrontational posture with the NN personnel on patrol, have continued to demonstrate their resilience and total resolve to continue with their nefarious activities. This calls for an all-inclusive approach to address.

Over time, the posture of destroying illegally refined products had become a source of worry to environmental activists, so, in an effort to reduce environmental degradation arising from destruction of illegally sourced petroleum products and illegal refining sites, the Chief of Naval Staff and the DG NOSDRA on May 22, 2019 met to explore better ways of disposing recovered stolen petroleum products. Sequel to the meeting, NOSDRA nominated two of its personnel to collaborate with nominated personnel from the NN to consider better disposal methods of the products instead of burning. This is with a view to reducing environmental degradation and economic losses to the nation.

Thus, an NN team is already interfacing with NOSDRA. It is envisaged that the outcome of this deliberations would offer better alternatives to the current methods of destruction of seized illegally sourced petroleum products within Nigeria’s maritime environment. Furthermore, the NN Operations Bases and FOBs have been directed to double their efforts and step up intelligence gathering mechanism and security patrols in order to frustrate the crude oil thieves perpetrating illegalities in their various AORs.

The Nigerian Navy also intensified anti-piracy/sea robbery operations by its Bases leading to a slight decrease in piracy/sea robbery incidents in the first half of 2019 when compared with the same period in 2018. In 2018, a total of 38 incidents of piracy/sea robbery attacks were recorded from Jan – Jun 18 with 10 incidents representing 26.3 per cent successful and 28 incidents representing 73.7 per cent unsuccessful, however, on the other hand within the same period in 2019, a total of 29 incidents were reported with 11 representing 38 per cent successful and 18 representing 62 per cent unsuccessful.

The naval authorities believe the slight increase in successful attacks in the period under review could have been due to possible compromise and complicity of ship’s crew in some of the reported piracy incidents.

“This position was arrived at after some investigations showed that some attacked merchant vessels may have intentionally failed to position lookouts, carry out evasive manoeuvres or muster the whole ship’s crew in the citadel to avoid being abducted,” he said.

Several strategies have been adopted by Nigerian Navy such as the Integration of Maritime Domain Awareness to maintain a presence at sea with continuous deployment of NN ships.

However, despite all these efforts, the pirates have continued to evolve new tactics to continue terrorising sea fearers to the detriment of Nigeria’s shipping industry and its negative effect on the economic prosperity of the nation.

Hence, the need to speed up the NN Drones Acquisition and Integration Program as this would enhance NN Operations through early warning which would, in turn, reduce reaction time for NN platforms.

Furthermore, through collaboration among stakeholders, the NN would liaise with NIMASA on the need to inform merchant ship owners to conduct proper vetting of the ship’s crew to forestall the possibility of hiring criminal-minded individuals.

Also, there is an urgent need for the Navy to continue to deploy appropriate platforms in identified areas prone to piracy/sea robbery in other to reduce the rate of attacks on shipping within Nigeria’s maritime domain.