CRIME
Army Loses 5 Personnel, As Troops Neutralise Boko Haram Fighters In Yobe
The Nigerian Army has confirmed killing of a Colonel, Captain and three soldiers in Boko Haram ambush in Yobe State as troops of 212 Battalion deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Jakana, on Wednesday 17Th July, 2019 neutralised unconfirmed number of Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists when they attempted to infiltrate the base in dire need for logistics.
The Deputy Director Public Relations Operation LAFIYA DOLE Col Ado Isa who confirmed the incident in a statement said the terrorists came at about 18:45 hours on Wednesday in seven Gun Trucks and fought fiercely to infiltrate the camp, but the attack was thwarted with heavy fire and bombardment by the troops who were vigilant and battle ready.
He said the terrorists withdrew when they couldn’t bear the fire power any longer after loosing significant number of both equipment and personnel in an exchange of fire.
He stated that the terrorists withdrew in disarray along the Benisheikh – Damaturu axis, abandoning a damaged utility Gun truck which was earmarked to convey looted items.
He said the troops pursued and recovered; one Anti Aircraft Gun, two Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Tubes, two AK 47 Rifles, 15 Machine Gun rounds, 12 AK 47 NATO rounds.
“Sadly, a Colonel and a Captain as well as 3 soldiers on transit from Maiduguri to Damaturu run into an ambush staged by the routed/fleeing terrorists from the Jakana axis which led to their unfortunate death,” he said
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai while commiserating with the families of the fallen heroes reiterated that “Personnel of the Nigerian Army will never be deterred in the ongoing noble and patriotic fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East”.
Call Killer Herdsmen To Order, CAN Tells MACBAN
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to call their...
Youth Groups, CSOs Condemn Reps On Edo Assembly
Youths, Civil Society Organisation, professionals and other groups in Edo State have joined in condemning the House of Representatives resolution...
Kalu Urges African Leaders To Emulate Mandela
The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged African leaders to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, justice and...
A/Ibom To Adopt Citizens Participatory Approach In 2020 Budget
Akwa Ibom State government has indicated its resolve to adopt a participatory approach in its 2020 Budget, as it kick-starts...
PMB Should Revisit Ruga, Says Rep
A member of the House of representatives, representing Gwarazo/Kabo federal constituency, Kano State, Musa Garo has called on president Muhammadu...
Makinde Lied Over Oyo N150 billion Debt Profile, Say Ex-gov's Aides
Former political appointees under the immediate past administration that was led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi in Oyo State, on Friday...
