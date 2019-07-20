Connect with us
NBA Celebrates Week With IDPs

Published

9 hours ago

on

As part of activities marking the 2019 Law week, the Nigerian BAR Association Makurdi branch, paid a visit to the Abagena and Gbajimba Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp and donated food and non food materials to alleviate the plight of IDPs.

State chairman, Job Ishember, who led the delegation of lawyers to the camps said they were at the camps to identify with the IDPs in their moment of difficulties and to see how they can help in cushioning the effects of the trauma they are going through.

Barr. Ishember also called on government at all levels, humanitarian organization and philanthropists to evolved proactive modalities that will help the IDPs to go back to their homes to continue with their normal lives.

The delegation after taking a tour round facilities in the camp, expressed worry in the decay in some of the facilities and appealed to the government to provide basic amenities like water, toiletries, electricity among others to make life meaningful for the IDPs.

Receiving the items, the camp commander of Abagena, Solomon Azulo and the Secretary of the displaced persons, Gbajimba camp, Ujaka Anyom, both commended NBA Makurdi branch for the visit and donations, saying it only takes wisdom and good heart to identify with those in need.

While lamenting lack of food as a major challenge facing them in camp, which make most IDPs resort to menial jobs like hewing of woods to sustained their families, they  also decried diversion of food and non food materials by some camp officials.

“Most a times relief materials meant for us are diverted by camp officials, even the seedlings that were meant to be shared to us early this year were diverted and shared to their relations who are not affected by the crises and are not even in the camp here with us”

