SPORTS
Rohr Lacks Capacity To Coach Super Eagles – Akpoborie
Nigeria’s ex-international, Jonathan Akpoborie has said that Coach Gernot Rohr lacks the capacity to lead the Super Eagles and does not deserve an all-expenses paid refresher training programme in Europe.
Following the country’s third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick disclosed Rohr will remain at the helm of the national team.
Pinnick further stated the Federation’s plan to send the 66-year-old on a training course with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to upgrade his technical ability.
The news stunned Akpborie, who described it as a waste of the country’s funds.
“Wonderful!! Just read that Amaju Pinnick is willing to spend Nigeria’s money to further an old European’s career,” Akpoborie tweeted.
“Let me explain something to you sir, coaching is talent. Rohr does not have it.
“I am just thinking aloud. I believe the reason behind the refresher course issue, is personal because if you really think about everything, it can never be for the benefit of Nigeria nor football in Nigeria.”
Rohr was appointed in August 2016 and he guided the three-time African champions to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where they were eliminated in the group stage.
He also helped Nigeria return to the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 after missing out of the previous two editions in 2015 and 2017.
