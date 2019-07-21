Etsu Nupe Advocates Children’s Learning Of Visual Arts

His Royal Highness, Etsu Nupe And Chairman, Niger State Council Of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Dr Yahaya Abubakar has implored traditional rulers at all levels to encourage their subjects to allow their children who show interest in visual art to study and practice it.

Etsu Nupe made this known at the presentation and exhibition of Art works of Professor Jimo Bola Akolo organised by the Gallery of Art recently in Abuja.

According to His Royal Highness, by encouraging children who show interest in visual art, more likes of Professor Jimo Akola who is celebrated will be brought out. “I implore you to read thoroughly and imbibe those qualities that made him reach the peak of his profession”.

Meanwhile, the chief host of the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry Of Information And Culture, Deaconess Grace Isu Gekpe has described Jimo Akolo as an intellectual giant, astute art administrator, acclaimed painter and a well-groomed gentleman.

Isu-Gekpe said, “ I find the recognition of this rare gem by National Gallery of Art through the publication of a book on him and exhibition of his works pertinent at a time the country is moving to the next level. Akola is certainly one of our living heroes we can draw inspiration to guide us to a prosperous future through visual art. His works has contributed and still contributing to the country’s art oeuvre which has grown exponentially, birthing varied and distinctive artistic trends and manifesting the versatility and ingenuity of the creative spirit of Nigeria.”

Similarly, the Chairman, governing Board, National Gallery of Art, Ambassador Umaru Sulaiman, applauded the National Gallery of Art for coming up with programmes in quick succession to showcase different aspects of its work to the public. “We are celebrating an intellectual giant, prominent artist and humanist- Professor Jimo Akolo. So much has been said about him by other speakers that the only thing I will add is that his works which spans many decades which we will be viewing very shortly, will attest to the veracity of the encomiums being poured on him”.

Earlier, Professor Jimo Bola Akolo reiterated that he had a good foundation as a child he was not force to do Art works. “Nobody forced me into art, it was free, and our works was rewarded as it was taken to United States and shown as works of Nigerian Art children. We were encouraged to do art; it gave us that impetuous to do more. Some parents forced their children to do certain things”.

Jimo Akolo was a member of the Nigeria College of Arts, Science and Technology 1961 painting class in the early Zaria days alongside Bruce Onobrakpeya, Yusuf Grillo, Uche Okeke amongst others. After graduation he joined the Institute of Education at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1966 from where he rose to the peak as Professor of Art Education in 1983. He laid the foundation for the teaching and learning of art in Nigeria, he was part of the scholars who developed art curriculum for both primary and secondary schools in Nigeria.

Akolo had gained recognition as an artist before he enrolled at the Nigerian College of Arts, Science & Technology, Zaria. He started painting in 1951 while in Keffi Boys Secondary School and had won several awards in painting at the Northern Regional Festival of Arts. He was also included in the 1956 exhibition of paintings and prints by Keffi Boys at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York. He won a mention of honour at the Sao Paulo Biennial in 1962 as well as the Nigerian cultural Trophy for his mural decoration in Lugard Hall, Kaduna.

His works included murals, landscape paintings and sculptures reflect society events. In Dialogue, Guard, Queen Amina, Sango, Fulani Milkmaid and Mother and Child are his quintessential works reflecting socially relevant issues of the day.