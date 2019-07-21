FAAN Assures Travellers Of Adequate Security At Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured travellers and airport users that new measures are already being put in place to enhance security at the nation’s airports.

The managing director of the authority, Captain Hamisu Yadudu, made the disclosure at a press conference held at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, at the weekend, while addressing the media on the July 19, unfortunate incursion incident at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Captain Yadudu noted that the violator, who is suspected to be a Nigerian, has been identified as Mr Usman Adamu and has been handed over to the Nigerian Police Force for further interrogation.

Stating that the authority takes full responsibility for the breach, Yadudu noted that the federal government, through the ministry of Transport and minister of State, Aviation, has already assisted in the award of contracts for perimeter fences at the airports, including detection devices and CCTV cameras with infrared capacity for night operations.

He added that plans are also underway to erect observation towers this year, so as to enable proper monitoring and coverage of the airport.

The FAAN boss noted that already, FAAN has a security patrol/escort team in place for arriving and departing aircrafts, saying another joint patrol team involving FAAN AVSEC, the police and the military have also been constituted to assist in protecting the sanctity of our airside and ensure the security of live operations and the travelling public using our facilities.

As a dynamic industry, Captain Yadudu admitted that globally, new threats are springing up daily even as criminal elements are fashioning out ways to circumvent security architectures.

He however added that it was up to FAAN to continuously improve on security and put adequate measures in place, to mitigate the threats.

He noted that FAAN will continue to work with relevant stakeholders and the regulatory agencies towards ensuring safe operations at our airports.