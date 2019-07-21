Others
Foundation Rehabilitates 25 Drug Addicts In Adamawa
A total of 25 youths involved into drug abuse, have been empowered, rehabilitated, to start entrepreneurial skills to earn means of livelihood, by Kapwa Wholeness Foundation (KWF), in Adamawa state.
Dr Eunice Mosu, Managing Director of the foundation, at the event in Numan, urged parents of the rehabilitated drug users, to always offer encouragement, so as not to push them back to drug abuse again.
It is imperative for families, friends and communities, to demonstrate care and love, as strategy for the Ex-addicts to feel reintegrate into the society.
Mosu lamented unemployment, influence of peer groups as some of the triggers for drug abuse, while urging for collective efforts to address the menace.
He equally tasked the rehabilitated youths, to use the empowerment initiative of the foundation to create jobs for themselves
The program supported by General Board of Church and Society (GBCS-UMC) is targeted at eliminating drug and transforming the vulnerable, widows and people with special needs.
“The foundation, is focusing more on reaching out to those battling with drug addiction women and youths empowerment.
“We need collective efforts in combating the menace of drug abuse and drug related problem in the society.
“Stakeholders should embark advocacy and empowerment programmes at the grassroots to make Nigeria great and drug free”. Mosu said.
Earlier, Mr Yakubu Kibo, state Commandant NDLEA lauded the foundation for its fight against drugs abuse, assuring the command readiness to support in eradicating the menace.
Kibo added that if drugs abused is properly managed the rate of crimes like would drastically reduced”.
MOST READ
Microfinance Banks Kick Against New Minimum Capital
The National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB) has kicked against the new minimum paid-up capital requirement by the Central...
‘Nigeria Loses $25bn To Illegal Oil Bunkering Annually’
Nigeria is currently losing $25 billion annually to illegal oil bunkering and insecurity on the nation’s waterways. This was disclosed...
Assent To Forensic Investigators Bill, Reps Task PMB
A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Chartered Institute...
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
The President and founder of Adeleke University, Ede, Dr. Deji Adeleke has said that he was not embittered by the...
Edojobs, Mainone Partner On Data Science, AI Training For 100 Edo Youths
The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) has partnered with MainOne, West Africa’s leading connectivity and data center provider, to...
PDP Raises Alarm Over Alleged Missing $1bn ECA Security Fund
***Demands Immediate Public Explanation From PMB The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as shocking the confession by the National...
Rivers Govt Moves To Eliminate Sea Piracy
The Rivers State government has declared that it is taking necessary steps towards eliminating sea piracy and other terror attacks...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Rights Commission Wades Into Sen Abbo’s Alleged Abduction Of Wife
-
FEATURES20 hours ago
Brewing War Of Camps In Bayelsa PDP
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Suicide Bomber Hits Hospital Kills 8, Injures 22
-
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY13 hours ago
Are You Addicted To Your Phone, Internet? Try This!
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Calls For National Security Summit Diversionary – Falana
-
SPORTS21 hours ago
‘Premier League Prepared For VAR Controversy’
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
Group Endorsed Yahaya Bello for 2nd Term
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Ruga: Abia Monarch Lauds State Government’s Restriction On Land Sales