Solid Minerals Development: MINDIVER Trains MMSD Staff On Global Standards

Published

5 hours ago

on

The World Bank assisted Mineral Sector Support For Diversification (MINDIVER) project under the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) has organised a one-day training session for the administrative staff of the ministry.

The focus of the training which was held in Abuja was to provide deeper knowledge and understanding of mining exploration and exploitation as well as the dynamics and viability of solid mineral’s market globally.

Speaking to newsmen on the sideline of the event, the MINDIVER project Coordinator, Mr Linus Adie said the training became necessary because for the reform being embarked upon by the federal government in line with its diversification agenda to yield the desired results, there was need for the staff who are the implementors and regulators in the ministry to have at least basic knowledge and understanding of mining as it is practised globally to be able to steer the Nigerian mining ship rightly.

“Mining is a global business and very dynamic. A mineral could be of so much value today, but in a few years’ time, it may not be in high demand again.

“For example, at the moment we are looking at the battery minerals which are in high demand, especially as we believe that Nigeria has a lot of them.

“So we need to take advantage of that and develop such minerals quickly for the benefit of the country,” he said.

According g to Mr Adie, the battery minerals include the likes of tin, cobalt, nickel, etc.

A mining consultant and facilitator at the training, Mr Godknows Njowa explained that the battery minerals are used in the manufacturing of many technologies today including the handsets, thus making them to be in high demand around the world.

 

