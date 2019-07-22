Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

FG Restates Commitment To Family Support Programmes

Published

1 hour ago

on

The federal government has assured Nigerians of its continued support for the family planning programme in order to achieve  good parenting and its vision 2020 goals.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Alhaji Abdulahi Mazi gave the assurance while speaking at the Prof. Osotimehin First Annual Lecture: “Meeting Family Planning 2020 Goal: Whither Nigeria?”.

He said government was ready to partner with the Family Support Programme groups that are championing the cause of family planning programme and other related partnership that are into family planningprogram to achieve their setting goals.

Represented by Dr. Kayode Afolabi at the first annual lecture of Osotimehin National

Reproductive Health Legacy Forum, organised by the Academy for Health Development in collaboration with the Partnership for Advocacy in Child Family Health at Scale, was held at the University of Ibadan, the Permanent Secretary described  the late Prof. Osotimehin as an icon, honored and celebrated during his lifetime and even in his death.

He said “we are here to celebrate the man of honor, who dedicated his life to the development of the society through his national reproductive health, family planning and well being of the entire populace.

“Osotimehin will forever be remember for his great contribution towards upliftment of the downtrodden people in the society. We must ensure that we sustain all his good legacies as a way of celebrating him.

“We are ready to support his family planning and the national reproductive health legacies he left behind so he can smile at us even if we don’t see him. his stunning records at the ministry of health when he was the minister cannot be overlooked ” Mazi said.

Speaking on the theme: “Meeting Family Planning 2020 Goal: Whither Nigeria?”, the guest speaker, Prof Oladipo Emmanuel Otolorin, said the late Professor Osotimehin will forever be remember for his gender equality, youths empowerment, women liberation and empowerment and also for his physical imposition, his legacies must be constantly upheld.”

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo
NEWS5 mins ago

Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the Supreme Court’s refusal to succumb to the pressure by the All Progressives...
NEWS9 mins ago

Olakunri’s Death: Nigeria Is No Longer Safe  – Clergy

Simeon Oluwole Borokin, Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese has said Nigeria was no longer safe at the moment due to...
NEWS19 mins ago

NEMA Accuses Shiites Of Burning Down 2 Quick Response Ambulances

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Monday accused members of the Shiite group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria, of burning down...
NEWS23 mins ago

Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has revealed that unrealistic demands from Senior...
NEWS32 mins ago

Governor Obaseki Congratulates Sterling Bank Chairman, Asue Ighodalo On 60th Birthday

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Sterling Bank Chairman, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, on his 60th birthday, describing...
NEWS53 mins ago

PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu over the violent protest by the Islamic...
NEWS1 hour ago

LAWMA Intensifies Clearing Of Refuse Canal

Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has commenced an intensive clearing exercise to unclog the Adeniji Adele Road canal, urging residents...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: