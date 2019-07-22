FG Restates Commitment To Family Support Programmes

The federal government has assured Nigerians of its continued support for the family planning programme in order to achieve good parenting and its vision 2020 goals.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Alhaji Abdulahi Mazi gave the assurance while speaking at the Prof. Osotimehin First Annual Lecture: “Meeting Family Planning 2020 Goal: Whither Nigeria?”.

He said government was ready to partner with the Family Support Programme groups that are championing the cause of family planning programme and other related partnership that are into family planningprogram to achieve their setting goals.

Represented by Dr. Kayode Afolabi at the first annual lecture of Osotimehin National

Reproductive Health Legacy Forum, organised by the Academy for Health Development in collaboration with the Partnership for Advocacy in Child Family Health at Scale, was held at the University of Ibadan, the Permanent Secretary described the late Prof. Osotimehin as an icon, honored and celebrated during his lifetime and even in his death.

He said “we are here to celebrate the man of honor, who dedicated his life to the development of the society through his national reproductive health, family planning and well being of the entire populace.

“Osotimehin will forever be remember for his great contribution towards upliftment of the downtrodden people in the society. We must ensure that we sustain all his good legacies as a way of celebrating him.

“We are ready to support his family planning and the national reproductive health legacies he left behind so he can smile at us even if we don’t see him. his stunning records at the ministry of health when he was the minister cannot be overlooked ” Mazi said.

Speaking on the theme: “Meeting Family Planning 2020 Goal: Whither Nigeria?”, the guest speaker, Prof Oladipo Emmanuel Otolorin, said the late Professor Osotimehin will forever be remember for his gender equality, youths empowerment, women liberation and empowerment and also for his physical imposition, his legacies must be constantly upheld.”