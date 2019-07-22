Gov. Ortom Swears In 15 Commissioners In Benue

Gov. Samuel Ortom on Monday swore in 15 new Commissioners with a charge to bring their experience to bear on the administration.

Ortom gave the advice during the inauguration of the commissioners in Makurdi.

He explained that he `stuck his neck’ in the selection of the commissioners as there were no interference from party officials.

He urged the commissioners to comply strictly with the core values of the administration to avoid having issues with him, the state and the anti-graft agencies.

The governor said that the new commissioners must brace up and quickly acquaint themselves with the administration’s Policy Document for effective service delivery.

He also said that his administration would not accommodate any act of sharp practices as anyone found wanting would be punished.

“I will not ask any commissioner to fraudulently collect money from anyone to come and give me.

“I am saying this because recently, I have issues with those who worked under me. Some people who collected money not meant for them said that they were coming to give me.

“The new appointees should note that they are coming into governance at a time challenges are numerous and expectations are high.

“Therefore, you must strive to deploy your experience to bear on our collective determination to respond to these challenges and expectations,’’ Ortom said.

He noted that at some point in 2017 because of the numerous challenges, he decided against his re-election bid but God instructed him otherwise.

“At a point in 2017, I decided that the challenges were too much and I would not seek for a second term again but God instructed me to contest that He would give me victory.

“Again, just few months ago, when Benue State was under siege; what we simply did was to pray for it and God heard our prayers.

“We believe that our current challenges of kidnapping and armed robbery, with prayers, will soon come to pass,’’ the governor said.

Those sworn in include Mr Michael Gusa, Justice; Mr David Olufu, Finance; Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, Education; Mr Bernard Unenge, Lands and Survey; Mr Dennis Ogbu, Housing and Urban Development; and Memga Kachinah, Industry, Trade and Investment.

Others include Mrs Ladi Ajene, Youth and Sports; Mrs Ngunan Adingi, Information Culture and Tourism; Dr Sunday Elaigyu, Health and Human Services; and Mr Alexander Shaapera, Works.

Others are Dr Timothy Ijir, Agriculture and Natural Resources; and Mr Dondo Ahile, Water Resources and Environment.

Others include Dr Godwin Oyiwona Energy, Science and Technology; Mrs Nyiazungwe Girgir, Women Affairs and Social Development; and Mr Victor Ukaha, Rural Development and Cooperatives.

Speaking on behalf of the commissioners, Gusa pledged to ensure that the governor achieved his set goals, saying that they would justify the trust reposed in them.

NAN reports that out of the 13 old commissioners, Gov Ortom returned Gusa as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General; Olufu for Finance; Unenge for Lands and Survey; and Prof Ityavyar as Education Commissioner.