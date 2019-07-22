Others
Housing Reforms: EDPA, Emotan Gardens, Others Record High Ratings At Abuja Housing Show
The far-reaching reforms of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State’s housing sector has earned the government high praise at the Abuja International Housing Show.
The recognition is a testament to the state government’s overhaul of the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA); the private property protection law; the development of an affordable housing estate, Emotan Gardens, in partnership with Mixta Africa as well as the regeneration of old estates across the state.
Executive Chairman, EDPA, Isoken Omo, who led the Edo State delegation to the housing show in Abuja, said that the state government has done a lot to reposition the housing sector in the state and that the recognition was well deserved.
She noted that with the reforms in the state, the EDPA is now well-positioned to act as a private-sector facing agency, with a mandate to attract investment in the state’s housing sector.
She said the agency has a stand at the Abuja International Housing Show and intends to market the mouth-watering opportunities in the state to potential investors, noting that investors are assured of a supportive government that is working assiduously to guarantee their investments and provide necessary incentives.
According to her, “In the last few months, we have embarked on massive reforms in the housing sector, which have yielded positive results. Already we have completed the first phase of Emotan Gardens, which has sold out. We have also brought in sanity in the existing estates and have recertified owners in the estates. We are also working on a mall in the Sapkonba axis of Benin City, with private partners. All these, I believe, are what we are being celebrated for at the show this year.”
Governor Obaseki embarked on a holistic reform of the housing sector with the outlawing of Community Development Associations (CDAs) with the private property protection law, revamp of the EDPA and the sanitisation of property titles with automated Certificate-of-Occupancy (C-of-O).
