NEWS
Man Docked Over Alleged Possession Of Local Gun, Charms
A 25-year-old tailor, Tunde Igba, was on Monday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged possession of a locally-made gun and some charms.
Igba, who is also suspected to be a member of an unlawful society, however, pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and illegal possession of firearms.
The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 2.00p.m, June 9, at Epe, Lagos.
According to her, the defendant was detained and searched by a vigilance worker, Mr Mustapha Idowu, who found the gun and the charms on him.
Olaluwoye said that Idowu suspected the defendant, when the defendant was patrolling the streets drunk and holding a bag close to him.
She said that Idowu stopped him and insisted on searching the bag, where the gun, five cartridges and three charms were found.
“My lord, Idowu took the defendant to a police station with the bag.
“We have the exhibits in custody; Igba also confessed that he and his accomplices had some robbery plans for that day, before he was arrested.
“We are, however, yet to trace and arrest his accomplices,” she said.
The alleged offences contravene Sections 411, and 133 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised), and Section 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, 2014.
Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere admitted the defendant to N250,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.
She said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.
Oghere directed that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.
Oghere adjourned the case until Sept. 4 for trial. (NAN)
