EDITORIAL
Minors As Cultists
Presently, when issues of insecurity are raised in the nation’s public discourse, attention is focused on terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and assassinations. But a different kind of threat to the nation’s security situation is brewing underground and it is serious considering the segment of the population that is involved.
The increasing rate of cultism and its related activities, as wll as the danger it poses to the society should give everyone real cause for concern. It demands that all hands must be on deck if the unsavoury phenomenon is to be nipped in the bud. Annually, dozens of youths in their prime lose their lives to cult clashes in different parts of the country.
In the past, cult related activities were limited to, and in the main, prevalent to higher institutions of learning where rival groups in fights for supremacy slug it out using machetes and other weapons to terrorize each other. Such menace sometimes have in some cases led to closure of many institutions.
But lately, cult related activities have spread to secondary schools and scores of innocent pupils are being forcefully initiated into it. Refusal to abide by the initiation rites can result in dire consequences and, in some cases, avoidable death.
A recent occurrence was in a Port Harcourt secondary school where it was reported that a student went to school with dynamite which he intended to use on a rival cult group. The substance exploded in the class, leading to catastrophic outcome, and eventually compelled the school authority to shut down the school.
Gradually, cult related activities have moved beyond institutions of leaning to streets. Those who may escape the invitation or threat to join cult groups in schools may find out that they are not altogether safe as cult related groups and activities have spilled over into the streets. Members terrorize areas with machetes, guns and other weapons.
The use of drugs and other psychotropic substances and possession of weapons are associated with these cult groups and members who inflict maximum pains for effect.
Reports available to this newspaper indicate that membership of these groups are not restricted to any gender, even as it has religious and national spread. Sadly, in our view, not enough measures are being put in place to curb the excesses of these outrageous behaviours that, in some cases, involve minors. With this development, it is trite to urge parents, school authorities and, of course, security agencies to address this strange and sinister trend with all the seriousness it deserves. What ought to be of real concern is the rate at which this social malaise is spreading among vulnerable groups. Law enforcement agencies should, as a matter of national duty, beam their searchlight on these groups with a view to curbing their spread.
To allow this deviant tendency to fester is inimical to achieving the development goals and aspirations of the country. Why everyone ought to be concerned is that to add it to the growing insecurity and tension in the land is not just potentially dangerous but also economically retarding.
Considering the age of some these cult members, the government, while trying to dissuade some of the members from towing that path of self-destruction, should also deploy resources towards arresting and rehabilitating them to live in conformity with the norms of the society.
Those at the forefront of the growing tension can find them as willing hands to engage in their evil plots including planning for reprisals. Statistics have shown that many youths have ruined their future and dashed the hopes of their parents, the society and the nation at large by getting involved in cult related activities. Where they are not killed by rival groups or members, they are in some cases rusticated from schools. Some end up as armed robbers, living on drugs, and in some other instances, they end up in psychiatric hospitals.
In our opinion, parents and schools should instil appropriate morals in their children and wards to ensure they do not derail and become vagabonds. Religious organisations and government agencies responsible for guiding the youths should also brace up and live up to their responsibilities.
Government, privileged individuals and organizations should also make available opportunities of engaging youths in sports and other productive activities to deter them from being willing tools in the hand of the devil.
MOST READ
We Must Face Governance Squarely – Lawan
Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has stated that the senate has put aside party difference and is united for good governance...
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund
The presidency and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are back tothe trenches over the latter’s claim that the whereabouts...
APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted on the fresh inauguration of Bauchi and Edo State Houses of Assembly. The...
N1.7trn Non-performing Loans Choking Banks – Experts
Concerns have been raised by stakeholders in the financial industry over the N1.67 trillion non-performing loans (NPLs) in the Nigerian...
ICPC To Begin Crackdown On Varsities Over Fake NYSC Mobilisation
The chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, yesterday, said the commission...
Reps Seek Assent To Forensic Investigators Bill
A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Chartered Institute...
Gas, Power Push NNPC’s Trading Surplus To N6.33bn In May
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday announced a trading surplus of N6.33 billon for the month of May 2019,...
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES22 hours ago
Brewing War Of Camps In Bayelsa PDP
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Suicide Bomber Hits Hospital Kills 8, Injures 22
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
‘Premier League Prepared For VAR Controversy’
-
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY14 hours ago
Are You Addicted To Your Phone, Internet? Try This!
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
Group Endorsed Yahaya Bello for 2nd Term
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Ruga: Abia Monarch Lauds State Government’s Restriction On Land Sales
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
Oyegun To Oshiomhole: Support Only APC Governor In S’South
-
BUSINESS14 hours ago
Tamaidukka Group To Invest $25M In Agro Allied Industrial Park