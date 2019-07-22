Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

South Africa To Strengthen Bilateral Relations With Nigeria, Says Envoy

Published

1 hour ago

on

South Africa has pledged to invest in cultural exchange programmes in Nigeria with a view to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Mr Bobby Moroe, the acting High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday on the sidelines of the 10th Nelson Mandela International Day in Abuja.

He said that although the bond between both countries was being strained by xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa, concerted efforts would be made to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries.

The envoy, therefore, promised to partner with the Nigerian government and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to promote cultural exchange between the two countries.

“We shall work closely with the Federal Government of Nigeria and meet with NANS to hear what they have to say about the idea.

“One critical issue we will discuss is the need for us to conduct what we call cultural exchange programme between the youths of Nigeria and the youths of South Africa.

“It is important that we have to share the story – the narrative of the history between the two countries for posterity.

“It will help our youths in terms of cultural tolerance and understanding for the future of Nigeria and South Africa.

“It is important that we preach this narrative of the long-standing cordial relations and history between Nigeria and South Africa, which is not shaken and not about to be shaken,” he said.

Moroe, who said that the relations between Nigeria and South Africa were built on a solid foundation, added that more would be done to strengthen the ties.

He insisted that South Africans were not xenophobic by nature as foreigners living in the country had been integrated in the larger part of the society.

“We have Nigerians who are married to South Africans.

“We have our colleagues in Abuja and Lagos for many years who when they came here were alone, but left with love.

“They got married here; some married Nigerians while others got married in South Africa.

“I want to tell you that South Africans are not xenophobic,” he said.

South Africa is a multi-ethnic society with a variety of cultures and religions.

It has 11 official languages and is bounded by 2,798 km of coastline that stretches along the South Atlantic and Indian Oceans.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo
NEWS7 mins ago

Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the Supreme Court’s refusal to succumb to the pressure by the All Progressives...
NEWS10 mins ago

Olakunri’s Death: Nigeria Is No Longer Safe  – Clergy

Simeon Oluwole Borokin, Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese has said Nigeria was no longer safe at the moment due to...
NEWS21 mins ago

NEMA Accuses Shiites Of Burning Down 2 Quick Response Ambulances

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Monday accused members of the Shiite group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria, of burning down...
NEWS25 mins ago

Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has revealed that unrealistic demands from Senior...
NEWS34 mins ago

Governor Obaseki Congratulates Sterling Bank Chairman, Asue Ighodalo On 60th Birthday

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Sterling Bank Chairman, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, on his 60th birthday, describing...
NEWS55 mins ago

PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu over the violent protest by the Islamic...
NEWS1 hour ago

LAWMA Intensifies Clearing Of Refuse Canal

Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has commenced an intensive clearing exercise to unclog the Adeniji Adele Road canal, urging residents...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: