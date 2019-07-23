Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Not Face Charges Over Alleged Rape

Published

18 mins ago

on

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo will not face charges after being accused of sexual assault, US prosecutors say.

Kathryn Mayorga, 34, had alleged that the Juventus player raped her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

She reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement with the Portuguese star in 2010, but sought to reopen the case in 2018. He denied the allegations.

In a statement on Monday, Las Vegas prosecutors said the claims could not “be proven beyond reasonable doubt”.

The Clark County District Attorney’s office said the victim reported an assault in 2009, but refused to state where it had happened or who the attacker was. As a result police were unable “to conduct any meaningful investigation”.

In August 2018, Las Vegas police investigated the alleged crime again at the request of the victim.

But the statement added: “Based upon a review of information at this time, the allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming.”

German weekly magazine Der Spiegel, first published a story about the allegation last year.

It said that in 2010, she reached an out-of-court settlement with Ronaldo involving a $375,000 (£288,000) payment for agreeing never to go public with the allegations.

Ms Mayorga’s lawyer said she had been inspired to re-open the case by the #MeToo movement.

Ronaldo has not denied that the two met in Las Vegas in 2009, but said that what happened between them was consensual.

At the time, Ronaldo was playing for Manchester United, and about to join Real Madrid, where he spent the next nine years.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS7 mins ago

World Bank Supports Nigerian Farmers With Modern Techniques

The World Bank has announced plans to support 10,000 farmers in Kaduna State with modern farming techniques to stimulate productivity....
NEWS13 mins ago

BREAKING: Boris Johnson Will Be UK’s New Prime Minister

…Boris Johnson vows to ‘deliver Brexit and unite the country’ as he is crowned new Tory leader after trouncing Jeremy...
NEWS14 mins ago

Full List Of Ministerial Nominees And Their States Forwarded To Senate By PMB

Ikechukwu Ogar  – Abia Mohammed Musa Bello – Adamawa Godswill Akpabio – Akwa Ibom Dr Chris Ngige – Anambra Sharon...
NEWS28 mins ago

Women Urge To Imbibe Strong Savings, Investment Culture

Nigerian women have been encouraged to imbibe a strong savings and investment culture, in order to be well position to...
NEWS32 mins ago

Shiites: Group Condemns Violent Activities, Calls For Caution

Green Nigeria Project (GNP) a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), has condemned the violent activities of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) in...
Huawei Technologies Company Limited logo Huawei Technologies Company Limited logo
NEWS39 mins ago

Huawei Cuts 600 U.S. Jobs After Trade Clampdown

Chinese telecom giant Huawei has announced it is cutting 600 jobs at its U.S. research unit Futurewei after the U.S....
NEWS45 mins ago

UNAIDS Targets 2020 To End HIV/AIDS Epidemics In Nigeria

The joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) is working towards ending HIV/AIDS epidemics in Nigeria and the world generally...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: