FOOTBALL
Cristiano Ronaldo Will Not Face Charges Over Alleged Rape
Football star Cristiano Ronaldo will not face charges after being accused of sexual assault, US prosecutors say.
Kathryn Mayorga, 34, had alleged that the Juventus player raped her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.
She reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement with the Portuguese star in 2010, but sought to reopen the case in 2018. He denied the allegations.
In a statement on Monday, Las Vegas prosecutors said the claims could not “be proven beyond reasonable doubt”.
The Clark County District Attorney’s office said the victim reported an assault in 2009, but refused to state where it had happened or who the attacker was. As a result police were unable “to conduct any meaningful investigation”.
In August 2018, Las Vegas police investigated the alleged crime again at the request of the victim.
But the statement added: “Based upon a review of information at this time, the allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming.”
German weekly magazine Der Spiegel, first published a story about the allegation last year.
It said that in 2010, she reached an out-of-court settlement with Ronaldo involving a $375,000 (£288,000) payment for agreeing never to go public with the allegations.
Ms Mayorga’s lawyer said she had been inspired to re-open the case by the #MeToo movement.
Ronaldo has not denied that the two met in Las Vegas in 2009, but said that what happened between them was consensual.
At the time, Ronaldo was playing for Manchester United, and about to join Real Madrid, where he spent the next nine years.
MOST READ
World Bank Supports Nigerian Farmers With Modern Techniques
The World Bank has announced plans to support 10,000 farmers in Kaduna State with modern farming techniques to stimulate productivity....
BREAKING: Boris Johnson Will Be UK’s New Prime Minister
…Boris Johnson vows to ‘deliver Brexit and unite the country’ as he is crowned new Tory leader after trouncing Jeremy...
Full List Of Ministerial Nominees And Their States Forwarded To Senate By PMB
Ikechukwu Ogar – Abia Mohammed Musa Bello – Adamawa Godswill Akpabio – Akwa Ibom Dr Chris Ngige – Anambra Sharon...
Women Urge To Imbibe Strong Savings, Investment Culture
Nigerian women have been encouraged to imbibe a strong savings and investment culture, in order to be well position to...
Shiites: Group Condemns Violent Activities, Calls For Caution
Green Nigeria Project (GNP) a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), has condemned the violent activities of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) in...
Huawei Cuts 600 U.S. Jobs After Trade Clampdown
Chinese telecom giant Huawei has announced it is cutting 600 jobs at its U.S. research unit Futurewei after the U.S....
UNAIDS Targets 2020 To End HIV/AIDS Epidemics In Nigeria
The joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) is working towards ending HIV/AIDS epidemics in Nigeria and the world generally...
MOST POPULAR
-
Others18 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Melaye Appoints Campaign D-G
-
SPORTS19 hours ago
Why I Visited Cosgrove – Ahmed Musa
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
-
LAW23 hours ago
“I Am Authorised By Fiat To Conclude Trial Of Orji Kalu”- Judge
-
NEWS19 hours ago
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
-
POLITICS9 hours ago
Between Akpabio’s Loss And Shocking Revelations At Tribunal
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo
-
OPINION7 hours ago
Mr President, Nigerian Workers Deserve More Than Living Wage