NEWS
Fostering Inter-faith Harmony My Priority – Kogi Gov
Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello was yesterday joined by president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Supo Ayokunle to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the building of a chapel for Christians at the Kogi State Government House, Lokoja.
The governor said one of his major aspirations when he came to office in 2016 was to foster inter-religious harmony among adherents of Islam and Christianity in the state.
Speaking at the occasion, Bello noted that the construction of the chapel which was the first in the history of the state, was not just to serve as a house of worship for Christians but to also be a “symbol of the access, welcome and inclusion which we have worked to guarantee all citizens in our public institutions.”
He recalled that during the course of his campaign in 2015, he observed the absence of chapel at the Government House and resolved to do something about it if given the opportunity to become governor of the state.
He said: “When I arrived here as governor by the peculiar deeds of God, the construction of a place of worship for Christians inside the premises of the Kogi State Government House became a personal aspiration of mine.
“We must understand that in Kogi State, strong components of Islam and Christianity have lived side by side since pre-colonial times and have cooperated in every area of life and endeavour.
“I believe that it is vitally critical for our seat of power to also make a symbolic statement of welcome for adherents of the two major faiths. Thus, I found it sad that for no reason other than, perhaps, the personal wishes of my predecessors in Office, Government House, Lokoja has no custom-built place of worship for Christians”, he said.
Also speaking on the occasion, CAN president, Rev Supo Ayokunle commended the governor for the initiative which he noted would go a long way in fostering interreligious harmony and peaceful coexistence amongst adherents of the two faiths.
He urged the governor to continue to do more in ensuring adequate security of lives and property of citizens of the state.
MOST READ
Imo Senatorial Contestant Takes Protest To INEC Office Over Certificate
A contestant in the last Imo North Senatorial District election, Benjamin Nwajumogu, yesterday stormed the National Headquarters of the Independent...
Zamfara APC: PDP Governors Hail Supreme Court
The PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF) has expressed its joy as the Supreme Court rejected the application by the All Progressives...
PMB Greets Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande At 90
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who turns 90...
Sen Wammakko Donates Food, Clothing To Sokoto Bandits’ Attack Victims
Immediate past govenror of Sokoto state and Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has donated no fewer...
Forum Requests Senate To Revisit Bill On FCE Dass
The Concern People’s Forum of Dass Bauchi South senatorial district has called on the Senate under the leadership of Sen...
APC Chieftain Urges Gov Obaseki To Avoid Zamfara, Rivers Mistake
Following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, a chieftain of the party, Mallam Garus Gololo,...
Flood Destroys 679 Houses In 6 Kebbi LGAs
The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Kebbi State says flood has destroyed over 679 houses in 6 local government...
MOST POPULAR
-
Others10 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Melaye Appoints Campaign D-G
-
SPORTS12 hours ago
Why I Visited Cosgrove – Ahmed Musa
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
-
LAW16 hours ago
“I Am Authorised By Fiat To Conclude Trial Of Orji Kalu”- Judge
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Breaking: Supreme Court Refuses To Upturn Judgment On Zamfara Elections
-
NEWS12 hours ago
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self