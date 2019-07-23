NEWS
Invest More On Education To Sustained Democracy – Cleric Urges Govt
An Islamic Scholar, Alhaji Abdulazeez Sirajudeen Folayemi has urged government at all levels to invest more on education in other to sustain democracy in the country.
Sirajudeen made the call during the 10th anniversary of the Minaret Group of Schools held on Tuesday in Akure, the Ondo state capital.
Theme for the 10th anniversary is ‘Qualitative Education For Global Leadership And Sustainable Development: Muslims on call’.
According to him, there is no doubt that our educational system due to its inefficiency as not only failed humanity but has left us in serious quest for leadership.
“We can authoritatively say that Democracy is not working in Nigeria, our educational system is not producing responsible, useful, productive and independent adults.
“We are standing on a time bomb in this country, if something urgent is not done drastically and aggressively to overhaul our educational system which is a fruit of colonialism.
“The government is not investing adequately in it, our schools are characterised by dilapidated structures, inadequate personnel and educational infrastructure, the curriculum is not reflecting the realities of life
“If we must rescue our country from this cross road then we must as a matter of urgency improve on our education so as to reflect our problems and challenges with a goal to provide practical and sustainable solutions,” he admonished.
The scholar, who explained that the educational politics in the country as a whole and Ondo state in particular have taken a dangerous dimension said education system was only quantitative and not qualitative.
He therefore called on Nigerians especially Muslim leader to join hand with the government to rescue and improve education system in the country “The only panacea to this ugly and dangerous journey is mobilisation of all our resources towards ensuring that our children acquire quality education which will not only sustainably develop them but will also propel them to fill the leadership vacuum the world is experiencing,” he said.
The chairman of the occasion, Prof Isiaka Amoo of department of Chemistry in Federal University of Technology, Akure, charged public to partner with government to contribute to the development of education in the country. “Government need to provide all necessary thing that can give us quality education and must ready to spend more money on education.
“As a member public private partnership, government can not do it alone the individual that capable or that has resources should partner with the government so that our educational system can improved,” he said. Alhaji Junaid Yunus Olalekan, proprietor of the school who said that governments and parents need to find lasting solution to the examination malpractice in the schools urged parent to invest more and give their children sound education in other for them to blend with global leadership.
