Kebbi Launches Free Distribution Of Date Plants, Oil Palm Seedlings To Schools, 21 LGAs
The Kebbi State Government has launched free distribution of date plants and oil palm seedlings to 21 local government areas, schools and colleges in the state. The occasion was performed by the Kebbi State Deputy Governor,Alhaji Samaila Yombe who represented Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at Kebbi Medical Center premises in Kalgo local government area on Tuesday where he also planted seedlings. He said Kebbi State was leading in agricultural sector particularly in the production of rice.
According to him the state government had invested in the production of need and Turare seedlings but now the focus would be in raising and management of forestry trees and plants. He added that the date plants and oil palm seedlings are improved varieties that have tendency of greater yields. In his remarks at the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Mineral Resources ,Mahmud Umar Kalgo said 21 local government areas, schools and colleges would benefit from the gesture of the state government.
He explained that governor Bagudu has approved the purchase and distribution of 10,000 Date palm seedlings and 5000 seedlings of Oil palm which according to him would compliment on diversification from planting of Neem Trees (Dogonyaro) and Encalyptus (Turare) to fruit trees such as Dabino and Kwakwan Manja. ” This would undoubtedly lead to the creation of job opportunities and as well as reduction among our people in the near future as socio economic advantages attached to the planting of fruit trees are enarmous”, he said. He opined that the Ministry of Environment has already sent it’s officers to Katsina State who acquired training on planting and management of fruit trees to matuarity and would assist in planting and management of the seedlings
