Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Kebbi Launches Free Distribution Of Date Plants, Oil Palm Seedlings To Schools, 21 LGAs

Published

60 mins ago

on

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu

The Kebbi State Government has launched free distribution of date plants and oil palm seedlings to 21 local government areas, schools and colleges in the state. The occasion was performed by the Kebbi State Deputy Governor,Alhaji Samaila Yombe who represented Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at Kebbi Medical Center premises in Kalgo local government area on Tuesday where he also planted seedlings. He said Kebbi State was leading in agricultural sector particularly in the production of rice.

According to him the state government had invested in the production of need and Turare seedlings but now the focus would be in raising and management of forestry trees and plants. He added that the date plants and oil palm seedlings are improved varieties that have tendency of greater yields. In his remarks at the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Mineral Resources ,Mahmud Umar Kalgo said 21 local government areas, schools and colleges would benefit from the gesture of the state government.

He explained that governor Bagudu has approved the purchase and distribution of 10,000 Date palm seedlings and 5000 seedlings of Oil palm which according to him would compliment on diversification from planting of Neem Trees (Dogonyaro) and Encalyptus (Turare) to fruit trees such as Dabino and Kwakwan Manja. ” This would undoubtedly lead to the creation of job opportunities and as well as reduction among our people in the near future as socio economic advantages attached to the planting of fruit trees are enarmous”, he said. He opined that the Ministry of Environment has already sent it’s officers to Katsina State who acquired training on planting and management of fruit trees to matuarity and would assist in planting and management of the seedlings

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS6 mins ago

Ijaws In  Edo Decries Marginalisation

Ijaws communities of Egbema, Olodiama, Furupagha, Okomu and Gbaran, in Ovia North East Local Governemnt Area of Edo, have decried...
NEWS8 mins ago

Court Restraints FAAN from Evicting Tenant in C/River

A Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, has restrained management of Federal Airport Authority of FAAN from throwing out  its...
Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo
NEWS12 mins ago

Abuja Clash: PDP Decries Violence, Killings, Urge NASS To Investigate 

…Condoles With NYSC, Channels TV  The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called on the National Assembly to take urgent legislatives...
NEWS13 mins ago

Man, 65, Dies After Fall From 5th Story Building In Edo

Tragedy struck yesterday as 65 years old man identified as Moses Airhiagbonkpa fell to his death from 5th story building...
NEWS19 mins ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister Congratulates Boris Johnson On Election

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has congratulated Boris Johnson on his election as head of the UK Conservative Party....
NEWS32 mins ago

Teenager Allegedly Shoots Kills Man With Local Gun

A teenager, Ifeoluwa Dodo, who allegedly shot a man dead, on Tuesday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court...
NEWS34 mins ago

Kwara House Urges Revocation Of Chalet Sold To Saraki In Llorin

The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday urged the Kwara Government to as a matter of urgency revoke a government...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: